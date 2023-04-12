Christians: Right and Acceptable.

(ThyBlackMan.com)

Doing what is righteous and just is more acceptable to the Lord than sacrifice. Prov 21:3 HCSB

It’s interesting that the very thing instituted by God would by men become a hindrance and a stumbling block. It seems to have been that way from the beginning that’s repeated in every dispensation. Adam was tasked with maintaining the beautiful and lush garden of Eden. In his fellowship with God, he’s commanded not to eat of a particular tree, but we know how that goes. He unwisely yields to temptation and disobedience, and the lavish place, once a haven for his innocence, becomes a reminder of his incurred rebellion. He’s therefore ousted from the garden, never to return. In like manner, the sacrifices God initiated through His servant Moses were meant to foster a proper relationship between God and the Israelites. The sacrifices were such that they had to be performed seriously. One could not offer a sacrifice haphazardly; it had to be carried out in correct detail, or it and the person making the sacrifice would’ve been rejected.

Therefore great care and concern brooded over the sacrificial practice. At first, the nation of Israel wanted to be precise so they wouldn’t suffer the same fate as the wicked nations around them. However, as time pressed on and eventually tested the passions of their obedience, the ordeal of being meticulous in offering the sacrifices acceptably overshadowed the aim of the sacrifice itself, which was to make one suitable or in right standing with God. This “rightness” was to proceed with a lifestyle that would prevent future sacrifices, but this wasn’t so. The overall concern became making the sacrifice right and acceptable rather than being or doing what was right and acceptable before God.

And thus, the very thing instituted to bring men near to God drove a wedge between them. However, this wasn’t the fault of the Almighty, but rather men who are described in Scripture as being made upright, “but they have sought out many inventions.” Isaiah says, “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned everyone to his own way.” Humanity has this wonderful propensity to seek its own will and establish its own measurement for righteousness. It’s just as simple as lowering the standard and adjusting the requirement for what they perceive is good so that their version or perversion of good is obtainable. This has such a profound impact that by the time you read the Gospels, the animals needed for sacrifice are sold for profit and exploitation of the poor. No wonder God, at various times, had to remind the people what He required, even going as far as stating He would not accept any more “vain oblations.” He was for men doing right from a changed heart, not providing the perfect sacrifice from a wicked one.

As children of God, we must be careful not to fall into this common idiosyncrasy. Because though we’re not required to offer sacrifices as they did in Moses’ day, we are required to be sacrifices; in fact, the Apostle Paul pleads that we present ourselves as “living sacrifices.” It’s too easy to perform religious acts and thus considered righteous. That is, going to church isn’t proof of being Christian, lest we have forgotten the wisdom of that great evangelist Billy Sunday, “Going to church doesn’t make you a Christian any more than going to a garage makes you an automobile.”

