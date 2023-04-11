Republican Donald Trump Indicted for Protecting Life.
(ThyBlackMan.com) Trump’s presidency was a turning point for the pro-life movement, as he became the most pro-life president of our generation. His support for the March for Life and the appointment of conservative judges to the Supreme Court were significant victories for pro-life advocates. His pro-life stance was also reflected in his administration’s policies, such as the expansion of the Mexico City Policy that restricted funding for foreign organizations that perform or promote abortion.Trump‘s opposition to abortion was not limited to policy. He also used his platform to speak out against abortion, delivering a powerful address to the March for Life in 2020 where he declared that “every person is worth protecting.” This message resonated with many religious people, who see the protection of life as a fundamental aspect of their faith.However,
In contrast, the legacies of Obama and Biden have been focused on issues related to LGBT rights, transgender rights, and other progressive causes. While these issues are important and deserve attention, they are fundamentally opposed to the idea of procreation and the traditional family. This has led many religious people to view the left’s agenda as a threat to their beliefs and values. The left’s opposition to Trump’s pro-life stance was intense and often vitriolic. This is reflected in the current indictment of Trump, which many see as a politically motivated attack. While the indictment may have legitimate legal grounds, it is clear that Trump’s stance on protecting life in the womb was a key factor in driving the left’s opposition. It is important to note that the protection of life in the womb is not just a religious issue. It is a human rights issue that affects us all. The right to life is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which recognizes that “everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.” Protecting life in the womb is therefore not just a matter of faith, but a matter of basic human dignity. Furthermore, the impact of abortion on African Americans is a significant issue that cannot be ignored. Abortion rates are disproportionately high among African American women, and this has led to concerns about the impact on the African American community. In 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that African American women had an abortion rate of 25.1 per 1,000 women, which is more than three times the rate for white women (7.2 per 1,000). This disparity has led to accusations of systemic racism within the abortion industry. The founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger, has been accused of promoting eugenics and targeting African Americans for population control. While there is debate over Sanger’s views and legacy, the fact remains that the high abortion rate among African Americans is a significant concern. Despite the intense opposition to Trump’s pro-life stance, there is evidence that it resonated with a significant portion of the American public. A 2020 survey by the Knights of Columbus found that a majority of Americans, including a majority of women, believed that abortion should be limited to the first trimester of pregnancy at most. This suggests that Trump’s stance on the issue was not as out of step with public opinion as his critics might have believed. In conclusion, Trump’s pro-life stance was a defining aspect of his presidency, and it remains a deeply divisive issue in American politics. While the left may view it as a threat to their progressive agenda, many religious people see it as a fundamental aspect of their faith and a human rights issue that affects us all. The impact of abortion on African Americans is a significant concern that cannot be ignored, and it is important to have respectful and constructive dialogues about this issue, and not work towards policies that marginalized communities, particularly the African American community.
The indictment against him is not just a political witch-hunt, but an attack on religious freedom and the right to life. As individuals, we must recognize the value of every life, from conception to natural death, and work to protect it. This is not a political issue, but a human rights issue that affects us all.
Staff Writer; KJ McKenzie
KJ is the 1st Vice Chair of the Baltimore City Republican Party. She has a BA degree in Political Science and minor in History from UMBC. She is a native Baltimorean and also serves as the Vice Chair of the Maryland Black Republican Council. KJ is also Co-Founder of her own media company, Metro Conservative Media.
One may also follow this sister online over at Instagram; Bmoreconservative and also Facebook; KJM.
Why don’t they have the same concern for the lives of school children unnecessarily killed to protect some out-of-date Amendment?
I like to ask the author, KJ Mckenzie a direct question. Did the GOP push any programs for black American business leaders, businessmen to make it easier (fairer) to obtain business loans? Because I know the Democrats did nothing like that.
If not obvious by now “many” see any and all forms of disagreement with Trumps policies or actions as “politically motivated attacks.” If you think the indictment has “legitimate legal grounds” as you pointed out why then contradict yourself and expose your bias by calling the indictment the lefts response to Trumps pro-life stances? While that possibility does exist it is no more provable than extraterrestrial involvement. He either did the crime or he didn’t. Your contradiction suggests you think he is above the law. I couldn’t help but notice that like all Trump defenders you did not try to deny or even acknowledge the root impropriety that brought this about in the first place. (He committed adultery with a porn star) Distracting readers by blaming Trumps indictment on the Dems, his pro-life stance or the Clintons with zero evidence if much preferred to facing the obvious truth about his lack of ethics, morality or legality. We’ve grown to expect this from the uneducated masses but am shocked to see this transparent unsupported drivel pushed on your site.
Donald Trump is not in any way, shape or form “pro-life.” Trump is only “pro-Trump” and getting himself elected was a decision that he made to help him out in HIS life.
As for abortion, nobody forces anyone to terminate a pregnancy just as nobody (except a rapist) forces someone to get pregnant. Therefore, any consequence that comes to a person in any community (whether we are defining that community by race, education, location, religion or wealth) is something that the INDIVIDUAL CHOOSES.
We don’t live in a Christian theocracy and our laws are not supposed to favor any specific religion or a religion at all. The problem you have with people not obeying the rules as you wish them to be is that you are trying to force your religion on others. KNOCK IT OFF!
If you want to live in a theocratic society, MOVE TO ONE. There are a lot of them out there although I will remind you that many of them discriminate against people who aren’t the color they favor (so THAT may not work out for you).
Why do you think that propaganda is a good thing just because it comes from your perspective?
Trump is indicted for breaking campaign finance law. He also was an anti-abortionist. The two are unrelated and drawing a parallel is irresponsible journalism. This could just as easily be titled, Trump indicted for supporting an anti-black agenda. or Trump indicted for misogynistic views. Or Trump indicted for inciting an insurrection. While all of those statements arguably contain facts, none of them are factual. He is under indictment for misappropriation of campaign finances.