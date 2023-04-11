You are here: Home BM / Republican Donald Trump Indicted for Protecting Life.

Republican Donald Trump Indicted for Protecting Life.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Trump’s presidency was a turning point for the pro-life movement, as he became the most pro-life president of our generation. His support for the March for Life and the appointment of conservative judges to the Supreme Court were significant victories for pro-life advocates. His pro-life stance was also reflected in his administration’s policies, such as the expansion of the Mexico City Policy that restricted funding for foreign organizations that perform or promote abortion.



However, Trump‘s opposition to abortion was not limited to policy. He also used his platform to speak out against abortion, delivering a powerful address to the March for Life in 2020 where he declared that “every person is worth protecting.” This message resonated with many religious people, who see the protection of life as a fundamental aspect of their faith.



In contrast, the legacies of Obama and Biden have been focused on issues related to LGBT rights, transgender rights, and other progressive causes. While these issues are important and deserve attention, they are fundamentally opposed to the idea of procreation and the traditional family. This has led many religious people to view the left’s agenda as a threat to their beliefs and values.



The left’s opposition to Trump’s pro-life stance was intense and often vitriolic. This is reflected in the current indictment of Trump, which many see as a politically motivated attack. While the indictment may have legitimate legal grounds, it is clear that Trump’s stance on protecting life in the womb was a key factor in driving the left’s opposition.



It is important to note that the protection of life in the womb is not just a religious issue. It is a human rights issue that affects us all. The right to life is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which recognizes that “everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.” Protecting life in the womb is therefore not just a matter of faith, but a matter of basic human dignity.



Furthermore, the impact of abortion on African Americans is a significant issue that cannot be ignored. Abortion rates are disproportionately high among African American women, and this has led to concerns about the impact on the African American community. In 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that African American women had an abortion rate of 25.1 per 1,000 women, which is more than three times the rate for white women (7.2 per 1,000).



This disparity has led to accusations of systemic racism within the abortion industry. The founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger, has been accused of promoting eugenics and targeting African Americans for population control. While there is debate over Sanger’s views and legacy, the fact remains that the high abortion rate among African Americans is a significant concern.



Despite the intense opposition to Trump’s pro-life stance, there is evidence that it resonated with a significant portion of the American public. A 2020 survey by the Knights of Columbus found that a majority of Americans, including a majority of women, believed that abortion should be limited to the first trimester of pregnancy at most. This suggests that Trump’s stance on the issue was not as out of step with public opinion as his critics might have believed.



In conclusion, Trump’s pro-life stance was a defining aspect of his presidency, and it remains a deeply divisive issue in American politics. While the left may view it as a threat to their progressive agenda, many religious people see it as a fundamental aspect of their faith and a human rights issue that affects us all. The impact of abortion on African Americans is a significant concern that cannot be ignored, and it is important to have respectful and constructive dialogues about this issue, and not work towards policies that marginalized communities, particularly the African American community.

The indictment against him is not just a political witch-hunt, but an attack on religious freedom and the right to life. As individuals, we must recognize the value of every life, from conception to natural death, and work to protect it. This is not a political issue, but a human rights issue that affects us all.

Staff Writer; KJ McKenzie

KJ is the 1st Vice Chair of the Baltimore City Republican Party. She has a BA degree in Political Science and minor in History from UMBC. She is a native Baltimorean and also serves as the Vice Chair of the Maryland Black Republican Council. KJ is also Co-Founder of her own media company, Metro Conservative Media.

One may also follow this sister online over at Instagram; Bmoreconservative and also Facebook; KJM.