Christians: Let Me Remind You…

(ThyBlackMan.com)

2 Peter 1:13 KJV

Yea, I think it meet, as long as I am in this tabernacle, to stir you up by putting you in remembrance;

This is a puzzling thing, but as I peruse the Scriptures, the phenomenon of forgetfulness permeates the New Testament as well. One could point a condemning finger at Israel with their incredible experiences and wonder how they could ever forget God, but that isn’t entirely fair, is it? Sure, the Lord provided feasts and sacrifices to assist in bringing to remembrance His past dealings with the nation, but there was more to be revealed. New Testament believers enjoy a fellowship with God they could only dream of. We don’t require a physical high priest to step into the Holy of Holies and offer sacrifices. Neither do we have to search for the appropriate gift to render to God, for Jesus is the perfect sacrifice and High Priest for our souls. We now have the privilege of boldly approaching the throne of grace, something if we went back in time to declare and demonstrate could cause stoning for blasphemy. Can you imagine man approaching God?! Or, our bodies becoming the sanctuary and temple of the Holy Spirit, and us living as perpetual sacrifices, was inconceivable. Yet with all this light and full expression of God’s will, New Testament believers are admonished to remember.

Let me remind you that we see it in the pastorate and writings of the Apostle Peter. In his second address, after previously exhorting them because of the intense persecution they were facing, he writes to stir up their pure minds by way of remembrance concerning Christian virtues that God delights in. I imagine he felt the task needful because suffering can profoundly impact a person’s behavior. An individual can become embittered and cynical due to being unjustly treated, and Peter would not have his congregants neglect the character of Christ because of the conditions they faced. And children of God, we must remember to hold our composure and Christlike discipline when scrutinized and falsely accused. We mustn’t become vengeful nor dejected, for so suffered our Lord, and who are we to live a better life than He?

Further, we witness this ministry of remembrance in the writings of the Apostle Paul. Throughout his first missionary journey, Paul travels through Galatia, particularly the cities of Iconium and Lystra, where they saw some success though dogged by virulent Judeans. However, God would prove faithful by confirming His word with signs and wonders. Sadly, no matter how miraculous the ministry or magnificent the message, these Galatians were soon removed to “another gospel” to avoid persecution from the Jews. This prompted Paul to write a letter chastising their fickle faith and reestablish them to stand fast in the liberty where Christ has made them free. And dear child of God, let me remind you; you don’t have to compromise your beliefs to escape ridicule. I know the trend of the day is to get along with everyone to avoid cancellation. The tendency is to morph our beliefs into the accepted norms of society. Yet, indeed, we see how fickle society is. In the same breath, they champion and condemn the same thing. You’ll notice articles condemning antisemitism but then turn around and see praise of those who make a mockery of our Lord Jesus Christ. This is the way of the world, but let me remind you, Jesus has overcome the world, and we needn’t bow for their acceptance.

Finally, we see it in the short letter of Jude, the brother, and servant of Jesus Christ. This poor author tried hard and gave all his diligence to write something else. He desired to encourage them concerning the “common salvation”- the salvation they all shared. Instead, something prodded his pen to write and put them in remembrance to fight for the faith once committed. To endure and persevere in the faith and not fall victim to the enemies within that would pervert their beliefs was his warning. And let me remind you, child of God, it doesn’t matter how you start in Christ; it matters that you finish. We all came to Christ in various ways, but we must not allow creeps in the pulpit or pews to pollute our faith and redirect us from life to death by espousing unbiblical lifestyles.

Dear child of God, our faith isn’t fickle; it’s established by blood, the very blood of Jesus Christ, and verified by the work of the Holy Spirit. We have a more sure word of prophecy and perfect law of liberty encased in the Scriptures – the Bible. Make good use of it, and keep yourself in remembrance of the things God has done and will do because Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Amen.

Staff Writer; C. E. Davis

This man of God can also be found online over at; InfiniteTruth Devotion.

One may also drop an email: CEDavis@ThyBlackMan.com.