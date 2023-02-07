You are here: Home BM / Christians: Faith always confesses what it wishes to see.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Faith is a producer. I like to say that faith is a Golden Retriever. It goes out and retrieves what you believe God for, and brings it back to you. Therefore, it is of faith. Go to Romans 4:16. “Therefore it is of faith, that it might be by grace; to the end the promise might be sure to all the seed; not to that only which is of the law, but to that also which is of the faith of Abraham; who is the father of us all.”

Abraham’s faith was a producer. Romans 4:17 says, “As it is written, I have made thee a father of many nations.” He was referring to the Scriptures. Now, God is talking to a man with a barren wife and no children. Remember how Sarah had to get faith to conceive? It was implied in that text that the hold-up was not Abraham. The hold-up was Sarah’s faith. The second part of Romans 4:17 says, “Before him whom he believed, even God, who quickeneth—that’s another word for make alive—the dead, and calleth those things which be not as though they were.” So, that means faith always has a confession. It is not bragging. Some people get faith confused with arrogance. Some people say you are being braggadocios. No, it is a principle that has to operate.

Now turn to II Corinthians 4:13. “We, having the same spirit of faith, according as it is written, I believed, and therefore have I spoken; we also believe, and therefore speak.” While I am here, I have to add these: Faith is substance. Faith is evidence. Faith is present tense. Faith is a law. Faith is a spirit. So, in other words, if you get around folks that don’t have faith, even though they are religious, the same spirit will be on you. That is why a believer will be in the hospital talking about, “Well, you have to die of something.” A lot of times believers that do not understand the fundamental principles of faith lack operational faith, so they make excuses for what their faith does not produce.

Let’s go to the Scripture again. (II Corinthians 4:13) I believed, and therefore have I what? SPOKEN. See, faith talks about what it believes. Faith talks about what it believes. I believe somebody is going to give me personally a million dollars, not the church. They are going to write me a check for a million dollars. I believe it and I receive it. T.D. Jakes is just an example. Creflo Dollar is just an example. Joel Osteen. Ira Hilliard. They are just examples. If God does it in their lives, He is just showing you that He can do the same thing in your life. But you have to speak what you believe.

See, that child at Christmas believes that you are going to get that bike. That Nintendo is going to be up under that tree. That child believes that so they talk about it. Generally and all things being equal in the natural, you will have what that child wanted under that tree. Watch this. You are human, and you are limited in your ability and what you can produce. Our heavenly Father is unlimited in what He can produce. If it does not exist, He can create it. That is how immense your Father’s supply is. He is not limited like me. Mine is just solely contingent upon what I can make happen in this earth realm. But His? Whoa! Whoa! Then the psalmist Davis records, “His faithfulness is new every morning.” Now, watch this. Let’s go to Romans.

Faith defined is normal, natural and instinctive. Faith is an act. We use the illustration of you getting in your car, your vehicle. When you turn your key in the ignition, you believe it is going to start, all things being equal—battery hooked up, car is in good condition. If it does not start, you figure something is wrong. The first thing we look for is the connection. Faith is the greatest power. Faith is intelligent, volatile … Faith is a decision which commands. A decision. See, if you are going to make a decision, you have to live by faith. You decide you are going to walk in faith.

Staff Writer; Dr. Henry W. Roberts, II

This man of god is the pastor/teacher of Word of Life Community Church of Whistler and Chickasaw, AL. One may contact him at; DrHWR@ThyBlackMan.com.