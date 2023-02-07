You are here: Home BM / Americans: Arm The School Teachers.

Americans: Arm The School Teachers.

(ThyBlackMan.com) As both a former detective and firearms instructor I can say from experience regarding the school shootings, part of the solution is arming the teachers and administrators – strategically some of them. I agree with Former President Donald Trump. Most of those who disagree either fear guns or don’t know squat about public safety.

Nobody is suggesting arm all teachers. And saying teachers can barely control their classes, their emotions and students is short changing teachers. If that is true, maybe they are incompetent, don’t have the resources and support they need from upper level administration or teaching is not for them.

The solution is logistically simple, including who will pay for the training, where the firearms will come from and who will carry them concealed. There are many former police officers and ex military in school teacher and administrative positions now. Utilize them and arm them. They already know about weapons and the gun range. They likely have personal firearms already. I can practically guarantee you that a former police officer or ex military person has a firearms, much more so than not. Simply have them register their handgun with the local school resource officer who in turn forwards the info to his department.

School systems can add a quota standard to their hiring practices of how many teachers and/or administrators they hire must have former military or law enforcement background. Simple as well. Again, people who are against this likely are afraid of guns or have no knowledge of public safety.

If a shooter knows people in a building are definitely armed and he does not know who, this fact will definitely impact the shooter before he enters the building. Of course arming teachers is only a part of the solution but it is a big part of the solution.

Food for thought, there are likely already teachers or administrators in schools who are carrying concealed weapons. I know numerous people who do or who did. How likely is it for a bank to get robbed if several people are armed and trained who work in the bank? How often do armored car workers get attacked? Why do shooters never walk in and shoot up a police station? All these have one thing in common – armed and trained personnel. And that is the guns the perpetrator does see. The thought of not knowing who has a gun or how many will deter a perpetrator. In the case of Parkland, the 19 year old obviously wanted to get out alive – and he did. But he also knew it was a gun free zone so his chances of getting out alive as long as he did not engage anyone armed were good. And that is exactly what happened.

Fortunately in Georgia the governor had the good sense to allow college students to carry weapons on campus if they have permits. But idiots like Vincent Fort fought the measure – and thankfully lost. GUNS ARE NOT THE PROBLEM! And even if you make them harder to get legally, the criminals will simply get them illegally. Look at all the gun thefts from pawn shops. And take a guess how many illegal guns are sold from the back of cars behind buildings after midnight.

Stop being scared of guns and allow them to be used to save lives instead of taking them senselessly. In Columbine, Parkland, Aurora and Sandy Hook, a few armed and well trained people in a school would have surprised and taken out the shooter, you better believe it. My former executive protective team would have neutralized him in a heartbeat. He had an AR-15 but his lack of tactical training would have allowed a few of us to neutralize him using Glock 40 calibers from a distance. Ironically the school resource officer (deputy) stood outside and so did 3 of his fellow deputies. We have a name for them and it’s crudely what a woman has between her legs. Four deputies and one shooter, give me a break.

And for those who say “most of the time even police do not shoot well at the range or in crisis situations”, those officers simply need to be required to spend more time on the gun range practicing monthly.

Staff Writer; Trevo Craw

A Free Thinker, who loves to talk about Politics, etc. Also, all about uplifting the Black Community even if it doesn’t fit your mindset. One may hit me up at; TrevoCraw@ThyBlackMan.com.