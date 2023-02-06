You are here: Home BM / Christians: The Epitaph of the Modern Church.

Christians: The Epitaph of the Modern Church.

They said to him, “This is what Hezekiah says: ‘Today is a day of distress, rebuke, and disgrace, for children have come to the point of birth, and there is no strength to deliver them.’ Isaiah 37:3 HSCB

If history looks back at this generation and declares this was when the Church died, I fear written on our epitaph is “they brought many to the point of birth, but did not have the power to bring them forth.” I don’t believe the Church of our Lord Jesus is dead, but we are comatose in many areas and cases. The world rages on in the grip of sin and degradation, and popular church society is conveniently distracted with cultural influence rather than a lasting impression. In many respects, the Modern Church comes across as dogs without teeth or bees without stingers because “Christianity” today is many Christian influencers have the following but lack the force to produce life. Even in church society, the saying remains true: “you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.”

Dear Christian, I mean no disrespect to the Body of Christ and the extension of our Lord Jesus Christ; however, I’m driven to wonder what is holding the Church back from being as impactful as she was in the book of Acts. The Church, or at least those representing the church, has accomplished much with influence, money, and reputation. We’ve built wells, orphanages, hospitals, schools, cathedrals, and missionary organizations. We have grown to the point that we can now reduce the plan of salvation to a series of steps, affirmations, and baptismal rinsing. The Church has planted its flag in media, including radio, television, literature, and cinema. There are campaigns created to “Make Jesus Famous,” and social media has provided platforms for servants to become internet socialites. Faith is now fashionable, and the Christian community is more cosmopolitan; instead of the unity of believers, we have a blend of philosophies; rather than doctrine, we have diverse opinions. The modern church has done well in including everyone. What yet remains unconquered? The hearts of sinners. Our popularity has brought many to the birth canal, yet we’ve negated their nativity.

Popularity isn’t enough. Regrettably, this is the trend of our generation to become Christian Influencers; however, this isn’t the model we see in the Scriptures. We don’t see men leaning on their influence to spread the message of Christ or to make Him famous. We witness men forsaking their trades as fishermen to become fishers of men. We watch a secret disciple step out of the shadows to bury the body of Jesus in his tomb, thus risking his status. We see the centurion Cornelius surrender his allegiance to Caesar in place of the King of Kings. History records other brave men in Rome who willingly renounced their worldly heritage for a heavenly inheritance, which caused martyrdom to many in the Colosseum. These and others saw influence as expendable and regarded Christian identity as indispensable.

What moved these people so? It was power! Holy Ghost power that was undeniable and irrefutable. A power that explained itself and demonstrated a source and connection to something or someone greater than what they previously encountered. I believe if the Church in this generation can return to the power that Christ willingly gives, we’ll see a harvest, a birthing of souls committed to being disciples of Christ rather than being enthused with our influence.

