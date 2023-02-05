Christians: Exercise Your Access!

(ThyBlackMan.com) For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but one who in every respect has been tempted as we are, yet without sin. Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.

Hebrews 4:15?-?16 ESV

The Lord Jesus Christ as the High Priest seated at the right hand of the Father, is one of the most blissful images of Christ, in my opinion. Can you picture it, child of God? The precious Lamb of God, the Lord of Glory, seated in majesty, arrayed in splendor, with a brightness emanating from His being that puts sunlight to shame. This Lord Jesus, the Conquer of conquerors, King of kings, and Lord of lords, is the intercessor and mediator for all humanity. He yet serves the Father as the great High Priest of the heavenly tabernacle who, once and for all, offered Himself as a sacrifice for sin.

Look at Him, the radiance of His being, the purity of His nature, and the humility of His service, seated as a monarch clothed in honor, dominion, and power! Who dares approach His throne haphazardly or feigns to entreat earnestly? It’s essential to view Christ as He is present. Many depictions abound with our Lord seen as suffering on the cross of Calvary deservedly so. However, Christ is no longer on the cross; he came, saw, and defeated everything contrary to humankind through His example of holiness and overcoming sin.

Who is this King of glory? He’s the Lord, mighty in battle; the one Worthy, who prevailed. And yet, though it is true that He is “high and lifted up,” He yet deigns to make Himself available to you. With all of His glory and splendor, He’s able to be touched by every one of your issues. What king or monarch do you know that renders that kind of service or offers that type of access?! Oh, this wonderful captain of our salvation! It doesn’t escape him the pains He underwent to redeem our souls. He isn’t so high that He cannot feel and sympathize with our sorrows, for He Himself was acquainted with grief. Even in the brilliance of His majesty, He can yet identify with the dark issues of life because He that knew no sin became sin, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.

Have you exercised your access? Have you come to a place of appreciating the grandeur of His person and the closeness of His presence? He’s high, but He’s nigh. He’s a God at hand, not a God far off. He’s available for you for every pain, sorrow, tragedy, worry, concern, or joy. It is He that invites you to come boldly to the throne of grace, that you may find help in your time of need. Come to Him, and cast your cares upon Him because He cares for you.

Consider Romans 5:1-2, “Therefore, since we have been declared righteous by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ. We have also obtained access through Him by faith into this grace in which we stand, and we rejoice in the hope of the glory of God.”

