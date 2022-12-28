You are here: Home News / African Americans: 5 Great Ways to Express Gratitude!

African Americans: 5 Great Ways to Express Gratitude!

What is the true meaning of gratitude?

Gratitude is one of many positive emotions. It’s about focusing on what’s good in our lives and being thankful for the things we have. Gratitude is stopping to notice and appreciate the things that we often take for granted, like having a place to live, food, clean water, friends, family, even expressing thankfulness in no uncertain terms.

Life doesn’t always bring you the best things it has to offer. It goes on with uncertainties side by side. But the only thing that can keep you going through the dark phases of life is gratitude. Being thankful for everything you have is the only factor that brings peace. Not only to your life but also to bring you peace of mind!

After knowing this, you may wonder whether you have practiced gratitude in your recent Thanksgiving gathering or if it’s a part of your upcoming New Years agenda. If the answer is yes, you are dealing with life in an admirable way. But, if you are not used to practicing gratitude, we have your back.

With comprehensive research and analysis, we have enlisted the following 5 ways of practicing gratitude. You don’t have to procrastinate any longer. Let’s jumpstart your mindset and explore time tested research, people-oriented ways to practice gratitude in your life so that life won’t seem so miserable moving forward, remembering at all times; it’s never too late to make a positive change in one’s life:

1. Start Keeping a Positive Gratitude Jar

One of the best and most impactful ways of practicing gratitude is to keep a jar naming things that you’re thankful for having in your life. For example, one could say “I am thankful for having positive people around me on a daily basis; to point me in the right direction when I am steering of course.” You can cut 2-inch paper strips or use post-it notes and create various topics on them. Start adding several items daily if you feel grateful for having selected “positives” in your life.

You will not believe it, but this habit can lift your practice of enthusiastic gratitude in the shortest timeframe possible. Also, it will bring positive results to your daily routine.

2. Express Gratitude

There are always people in your life who not only bring positive vibes to you but also help you stay on track with your positive mindset, be expressive! Let the people you appreciate know how thankful for you are to be a part of your happiness. Take a step forward to express kindness, caring, appreciation, love, and affection to your family and friends around you. It lets them know you value their presence.

You can also start openly expressing words/phrases like: Let me get that door for you! Thank You! Please, and the time tested…Have a nice day to express gratitude. It can vastly enhance your expression of care and downright friendliness towards those you interact with on a day-to-day basis.

3. Self-Reflection is the Best Thing

Once you start recognizing your efforts and positive affirmations in the aforementioned acts, you become more approachable, truthful and grateful at the same time. You must thoroughly check inwardly; some people call it “soul searching” to determine if your level of gratitude needs an “oil change” sooner rather than later. There are chances that you may be taking some opportunities to express gratitude for granted and assuming that your present state of mind is sufficient. Word to the wise: Always assume the other person needs an acknowledgement from you today to start or keep them moving in the right direction.

Bear in mind, with gratitude, you become more self-reflected. This will change your focus from worldly things to endless blessings in your own daily routine(s). Make sure to practice gratitude regarding everything that affects you and those you interact with daily. Please do not miss any opportunities to be a positive thinker. Always see your glass half full; the people around you will typically follow your lead!

4. Write Thank You Notes

Here’s another fantastic method to practice gratitude: Writing thank you notes to loved ones and those you interact with on a daily basis. Nothing can replace the feeling of receiving notes of care and concern from someone you appreciate or would like to acknowledge for a job well done! Don’t take it for granted, remember that UNITED becomes untied when “I” is missing. Let the positive affirmation begin with you! An upbeat thank you note speaks volumes about you…the giver!

Thus, if you have loyal friends, neighbors, coworkers, church members etc., around you, make sure you let them know about your thankfulness and appreciation for having them in your life. Make them feel valued and honored.

5. Keep Visual Reminders

Forgetfulness and unforgiveness, from this writer’s perspective, are two of the biggest obstacles to practicing gratefulness. That is why; it is suggested to keep visual reminders around you to keep you informed and updated. Mindful awareness comes hand in hand with visual reminders, as they can easily trigger the thoughts of practicing gratitude. Pictures of loved ones on a desk, or graphic images of positive thoughts and spaces one would like to experience can go a long way to allow for a positive mindset.

You can use sticky notes and paste them around your working areas. They will help you remember the feelings of thankfulness.

You are surely on a path to start loving your life if you can begin seeing things from another’s perspective through the lens of gratitude. Now let’s practice what we have learned in this course of self-improvement; repeat after me: “Let the positive effects of gratitude begin with me!”

NOW is the time to change your life as well as those around you with “GRATITUDE.”

Have a wonderful day! You deserve it! 🙂

