Christians: The Truth About Hell.
November 25, 2022 by Staff
Filed under BM, Christian Talk, News, Opinion, Weekly Columns
(ThyBlackMan.com) Of all the doctrines in scripture that are vital, one of the most important is the doctrine concerning Hell. People often have their own opinion about Hell and the afterlife, causing many to be confused and deceived about what happens to people after death. Some even doubt that there is an afterlife. They believe that there is either a place of beauty and peace after death or nothing at all. In other words, they think that there is either a place for “good” people or nothing at all. How can there be a good place for “good” people after death but no place for “bad” people?
When it comes to the doctrine of Hell or questions about the afterlife, one should go to the source of truth about the subject, the Bible, the Word of the Living God. In God’s Word, there are no dubious, incoherent claims about the afterlife. God is evident and precise concerning what will happen to believers and non-believers alike after they die. To learn the truth about Hell, we must consider the source of truth on the matter.
For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil. (Eccl 12:14)
Whether an individual is good or evil is not based upon men’s subjective reasoning but upon Biblical standards. Romans 3:10 says, “As it is written, there is none righteous, no, not one.” If any man is to be justified as being good, it has to be through accepting God’s sacrifice for sin via the person of His Son Jesus Christ.
There is a judgment for the righteous and a judgment for the wicked. The righteous will receive rewards for their work done on earth, based on 1Corinthians 3:13-15.
“Every man’s work shall be made manifest: for the day shall declare it, because it shall be revealed by fire; and the fire shall try every man’s work of what sort it is. If any man’s work abide which he hath built thereupon, he shall receive a reward. If any man’s work shall be burned, he shall suffer loss: but he himself shall be saved; yet so as by fire.”
There is a different story for the judgment of the unrighteous. The Bible in Heb. 9:27 says,
“And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:”
Judgment here is a decision based on right or wrong and a sentence of condemnation resulting in damnation. As soon as a person dies and their soul becomes separated from their physical body, a sentence has passed. Ezek. 18:4 says:
“Behold, all souls are mine; as the soul of the father, so also the soul of the son is mine: the soul that sinneth, it shall die.”
2Cor. 5:10 says:
“For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad”
Jesus spoke these words in John 5:28:
“Marvel not at this: for the hour is coming, in the which all that are in the graves shall hear his voice, And shall come forth; they that have done good, unto the resurrection of life; and they that have done evil, unto the resurrection of damnation.”
Those that have done evil are judged or sentenced to a place of eternal damnation. It will occur in a literal, unimaginable, unmistakable location called Hell. Hell becomes the residence of eternal torment for those that have lived in sin and rebellion to God’s will and refused to accept Christ as their Savior. One final note about Hell. As awful as it is, even Hell itself will be tossed into the Lake of Fire. Rev. 20:14 says:
“And death and Hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.”
This is the truth about Hell and the expectation of those that die without Christ. All must avoid it at all cost, and residing there can be prevented through surrendering to Jesus Christ. I pray that all will receive Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior and avoid that awful place.
Staff Writer; C. E. Davis
This man of God can also be found online over at; InfiniteTruth Devotion.
One may also drop an email: CEDavis@ThyBlackMan.com.
Wow Elias, you speak as if you know Shell personally. Calling someone ignorant and stupid because you disagree with them just shows your own intelligence level. Maybe think outside the box or better yet think for yourself and do the research from multiple sources vs just saying “because the bible says so”. If you are a representative of a christian then I want nothing to do with it. Guess I will be seeing you in your so called lake of fire. Only thing is, I’ll be in my lounge chair with my mai tai watching you scream in agony. Fun times. See you there…wait, it doesn’t exist.
First off: none of those scriptures actually spoke of a Hell. Hell didn’t exist in the bible. It only came into existence after a man (who I feel a strong urge to tell you was not a straight, heterosexual man) wrote about it in a book, that was actually meant to be taken in a fictional sense. Plus, the catholic church ADMITTED to making it up, so you can say whatever you want, but your big man already told on you.
However, the book that DID invent hell was written by a man who mostly was using it as a tool to mentally decompress after being treated horribly by a certain few people. He wrote several layers of this terrible place where he literally (and I do mean in a literal, book-sense) tortured (not physically) these people in a healthy manner to vent it out. Dante’s Inferno is nothing but a work of fiction (and it’s certainly not the retelling of Orpheus’s journey into the Underworld). However, once he published this book, the church took it upon themselves to use this work of fiction in order to sway the masses that had withstood the shift from their old beliefs into the new, to “follow” this “god”.
Of which I also feel compelled to tell you was stolen from another religion much like the one you pretend to emulate. Sadly, this group had already been treated like dogs in every country they found themselves in, tortured and driven to the worst parts of the cities they sought refuge, and had two of their temples burned to the ground simply by what they believed in. Which was basically a purely theoretical telling of all of their trials and tribulations written down in allegorical stories to mirror what their people had gone through already and worked to prefect it through debate. The Jewish belief was never meant to be taken LITERALLY. And taking a stolen deity from another religion, twisting the words and calling it “just” is honestly the most diabolical thing I can think of.
What really grinds my gears is when I see this crap in 2022. We are in a rather remarkable age of Mental Health Growth and Self-Healing. It’s honestly shameful that anyone would think that they HAVE to follow a religion, because otherwise they’ll be tortured for the rest of… Well, EVER. That’s the most manipulative, and destructive kind of possession I’ve ever heard. And yes, it’s possession, not “love”. Love doesn’t have ultimatums. Love isn’t abusive and hypocritical (hypocritical example is: “You can’t kill, but if I decide to drop a roof over my believers, that’s MY will”). Honestly.
My last point would be that everyone likes to say what “god” does or doesn’t agree with. The first point I’d like to make to this statement is that is the literal definition of taking his name in vain. God doesn’t need you to speak for him. Apparently, he can speak for himself. And specifically, people who like to preach about hell ALSO enjoy preaching about how gay people (alphabet mafia, LGBTQIA+) are going there. And I would like to remind you that the only actual verse that talks about this is the verse that says “Man shall not lie with boy” which the word WAS boy, until the church didn’t enjoy getting flack for being pedophiles and in the 40s, they decided to change the word from boy to man. One little word, and suddenly you have people that are supposed to be loving their neighbors (no exceptions) to hating people who just love people who happen to be the same biological sex. So. Christian of you.
You speak out of sheer ignorance and stupidity, Shell. You are nothing more than a a product of this degenerate and apostate generation that likes to twist the Scriptures to fit your own perverted agenda. You shouldn’t hate on people for simply conveying information that happens to be the truth.