Black Community: #Adult-What??

(ThyBlackMan.com) I happened to be informed of a ‘cute’ term recently. It’s called #adulting. Or, just ‘adulting’ for short.

I Googled the term, and found that this term had been around since the mid-teens. In short, it means that our millennial generation young men and young women are to get ‘credit’ and ‘warm fuzzies’ for doing those jobs, tasks, and items of everyday life that are necessary for progress and survival. For example–in using this new term–a millennial who paid their rent on time could say that they were #adulting, and wanted credit for doing what they were supposed to do, to keep a roof over their head.

There was a variety of merchandise to congratulate the person who did their adulting. T-shirts, coloring books, and STICKERS! My, my, my…the money one can make in making someone feel special when they acted in a rational fashion.

In biblical terms, when a Christian does what they are supposed to do as a member of the Christian faith, there are no ‘warm fuzzies’. They have done their ‘reasonable service’. I know that there are a lot of Pastors and mature Christians shouting their approval. Let me continue. When a person works, takes care of their personal hygiene, and keeps their yard clean and their bills paid, they have done their reasonable service as a citizen, according to The Book of Romans, Chapter 13 (KJV).

After I picked myself up off the floor from having a great belly laugh, I rolled ‘adulting’ around in my mouth for a few days, just to get the flavor of it. Then, I reflected back on some of the liberal and mainstream mess propaganda that has been churned out over the last few years, since this term has surfaced. Interestingly enough, when the term ‘adulting’ first arrived about 2015, there were a variety of articles written about it. Like any other trend, it has its positives and negatives. In reality, the word represents a tremendous slap in the face to previous generations.

Allow me to explain.

It used to be that a young man or young woman were considered ‘an adult’ at the age of 21. In a nutshell, The Vietnam war changed that dynamic, as young men were subject to be drafted at the age of 18 during the 1960s. Of course, the ‘summer of love’ generation took to the streets, and took to the halls of Congress to demand to have the right to vote dropped to 18. The reason? If a young man could be drafted and sent to war at the age of 18, he should be entitled to vote and be considered a man–with all of the respect, duties and headaches that goes with it–at the age of 18.

For those who are in tune with the U. S. Constitution like I am (thanks to a GREAT public education, back in the day), the 26th Amendment was ratified July 1st, 1971. Thus 18 was considered the age of an adult. Young men and young women had the vote, and a host of other items on their plate of adulthood.

Fast forward to the 2000s. We have been ‘told’ that, thanks to Obamacare (and a lot of other social propaganda), young people were able to remain ‘children’ until the age of 26…or at least, to the age of 30. Thus, a young man (or young woman) who lives at home with their parents can be ‘considered’ a child, and is entitled to an allowance.

Will the idiocy ever cease?

To me, ‘adulting’ ranks right up there with young people ‘wanting’ to take a ‘gap year’ between high school and college to ‘find’ themselves. Of course, as anyone with common sense KNOWS, the farther away you are from a classroom in your formative years, the harder it becomes to get those classroom skills back, as you progress in age.

Doubt me? Ask anyone who has recently studied for their GED after a long absence from the classroom how easy it is to put that mental harness back on. But, I digress.

#Adulting is just another attempt at social propaganda, designed for the purpose of keeping segments of the population unaware of what is truly at stake for not taking their responsibilities seriously. You see, the real objective is to keep young people ‘young and dumb’, trusting that the government will take care of them, and their needs.

Yeah, right.

You’ve heard the old saying: “When seconds count…the police a minutes away.” This is why it is important to maintain the 2nd Amendment! Until the cops show up, I have a duty to protect myself and my family with any weapons at my disposal. After all, YOU are responsible for your OWN safety and security when someone decides to blast away at you with an illegal weapon. That’s MORE than #adulting. That’s SURVIVAL.

Doing what you are supposed to do, when you are supposed to do it, ONLY means that you are a card carrying member of responsible individuals. Finding this out when you are young prepares you to face life when life hits you right between the eyes. There is more to life than hash tags, video games, screen time and take-out apps.

Millennials–especially Black Millennials–should avoid performing or associating with this term like the plague that it is. The difference between practicing #adulting, and being a real adult? You can handle life without a net, when it comes right at you.

Staff Writer; Mike Ramey

This brother is also a Minister, Modern Street Gangs Specialist, Nationally-Known Political Consultant and Columnist who lives in Indianapolis, Indiana. His address is still the same: MikeR@ThyBlackMan.com.