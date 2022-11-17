Money / You are here: Home Business / African Americans; NBA’s Nets Governor, Joe Tsai and NBA Star, Kyrie Irving Serve as Examples of Society’s Double Standards.

African Americans; NBA’s Nets Governor, Joe Tsai and NBA Star, Kyrie Irving Serve as Examples of Society’s Double Standards.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The hypocrisy hovering over the NBA’s Kyrie Irving drama is scandalous an abomination. Not a word, that closely resembles anti-Semitic, flowed from Kyrie’s mouth. He posted a link on the internet that the Jewish ADL and the American society brands as anti-Semitic. Really? The documentary in question has become a bonanza for Amazon’s Jeff Bezos whose sales increased exponentially from the fallout.

Brooklyn Nets, Governor Joe Tsai is adamant about Irving being made an example out of. He has stipulated that Irving adhere to certain demands to show remorsefulness. Really? All this drama over the posting of a documentary? Its bad enough that Kyrie is being subjected to this insanity, but Joe Tsai, behaving like a demagog takes this hypocrisy to another level. When he points his finger at Kyrie Irving three more are pointed back at him. Consider the following news about Mr. Tsai.

April 14, 2022, an article appeared in Breitbart as follows: “Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai’s Deep Ties to Authoritarian Chinese Exposed” A portion of the article is as follows:

“Tsai made his billions with the Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba. Since joining the NBA as an owner, he has been called “invaluable” to the NBA’s expansion in the communist nation.

But Tsai is also the poster boy for the NBA’s hypocrisy.

In an unusual random act of journalism, in its Thursday article, ESPN notes, “Tsai personifies the compromises embedded in the NBA-China relationship, which brings in billions of dollars but requires the league to do business with an authoritarian government and look past the kind of social justice issues it is fighting at home.”

Tsai has gone to lengths to serve two masters, both working at opposite ends. Tsai has pushed millions of dollars in the U.S. to fund dozens of woke campaigns against “racism.” Still, in China, his company works to support entities and agencies that the U.S. government blacklists for supporting a “campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention and high-tech surveillance” by using racial profiling.

The NBA owner has also specifically defended China’s brutal crackdowns on political dissent, including the country’s destruction of free speech in Hong Kong, ESPN says in its long, in-depth piece.”

There is only ONE explanation as to why Kyrie Irving is being subjected to all of this nonsense and it is as follows.

Essentially this Kyrie hocus-pocus is about hate speech vs hate actions. In other words, this is all about racism…pure, plain, and simple. The word hate speech has been historically used to malign, denigrate, castigate, anyone who speaks of any issue that White folks don’t want to be held accountable for. Let’s say you disagree with LGBTQ community or the Jewish community about something it can be and will be classified as hate speech.

Muslims can disagree with Christianity but it’s not hate speech , Jehovah Witnesses may disagree with some things about Catholicism but it’s not hate speech ; but in the world of politics if you say something that White people don’t think is appropriate coming from the mouth of an oppressed group is automatically considered to be hate speech.

When it comes to Black folks, White people love to focus on so-called hate speech. It’s always about speech, and the reason it’s always about speech is because the Black race are not guilty of some of the historical wrongs, crimes against humanity that have been perpetrated by other races. In other words… hate actions .

Consider the Black race have never dehumanized a people, have never systemically used race against another people, have never created weapons of mass destruction, have never dropped a weapon of mass destruction on a defenseless people, have never created diseases to get rid of an entire population, or herded people into concentration camps.

Therefore, when dealing with people of the Black race you can’t talk about hateful actions because they don’t engage in hateful actions against other groups thus whenever Whites are dealing with Blacks it’s always about hate speech…real or imaginary.

Consider what’s happening with Kyrie, these people are so desperate to try and make an example out of him, they’ve condescended to the level of Neanderthals. Kyrie hasn’t uttered any hate speech whatsoever, so what’s going on here?

But hold the phone, there is something else that needs to be said…this isn’t just about racist White folks, the coconuts within the Black community needs to be called out as well. White America cannot get away with racist acts in America without the help of the coconuts…those who are brown on the outside, and white on the inside. When it comes to race pride, honor and integrity, these people lack intestinal and mental fortitude. They rather live on their knees than die on their feet.

Kyrie is a proud man who happens to be Black. Stand your ground Kyrie Irving, don’t allow these hypocrites to break you. This is the 21st century not the 18th century.

I must, however, applaud the Jewish community ADL. They serve a purpose and serves it well. The Black community on the other hand could use an ADL of its own, solely financed by those in the Black community.

Staff Writer; H. Lewis Smith

This talented brother is the founder and president of UVCC, the United Voices for a Common Cause, Inc. and author of “Bury that Sucka: A Scandalous Love Affair with the N-Word“.

