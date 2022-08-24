Americans Don’t Value Freedom.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Everyday we get up and go about our life. Yes we have challenges and hardship, but there are certain things as Americans we are not trained to care about. We take so much for granted in this country. If you don’t like things happening around you protest. If you don’t feel driven in your career, it might me hard, but switch directions in another path. In many instances if we are hungry go to the store and make groceries according to your preference. Read the books you want to read…when you want to read them. Listen to the music you like…when you feel like listening. Buy clothes that meet your preference.

If the school system is not up to par parents get together and work for change for your children. When we go to sleep at night we know the Unites States has a military that will defend this nation from all enemies foreign or domestic. When we go to sleep at night we take the silence in the air for granted. It never crosses our mind the United States would ever be under attack. We speak of bombs over Bagdad…but never think of bombs over our cities. We never think about our country on fire.

This is important to note because when we take a moment to think on it one can clearly see we don’t value freedom. Granted we know freedom in this country is not perfect…especially from a black perspective. We can go on for days about the injustices we face in this country, but America knows nothing of foreign occupation. Clearly the country was not thinking of these things during the recent presidential election. Too many Americans the Russian issue is nothing more than a joke or “fake news”. The state of the US in the global community is just a scroll pass in the general grand scheme of our social media adventures. Many have no idea how much money the US owed other countries, and while we’re fussing about nonsense we have an administration that could put freedom as we know it at risk.

Look at your bank account, your cash stash, or the pantry in your house and ask yourself could you manage with what you have if America were to be under attack. Can you read a map? Yes, that matters because without power GPS doesn’t work. Do you know CPR or can administer first aid? This may seem trivial, but life tends to favor the prepared.

If we are lucky we will never have to understand the fear that comes with the word war in the way some citizens of the world know such nightmares. However, freedom is not something we should take for granted. Hold your elected officials accountable and get out into your community and work for the freedom you enjoy instead of taking a chance on it disappearing. We must pay attention and wake up to the world around us for the sake, and freedom, of our children.

Staff Writer; Christian Starr

