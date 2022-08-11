Money / You are here: Home Business / Diamond Studs vs. Moissanite Stud Earrings: Why Each Sparkle Differently.

Diamond Studs vs. Moissanite Stud Earrings: Why Each Sparkle Differently.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Diamonds and moissanite have attracted a lot of attention in recent years. First, it is because of their close resemblance. Not many people can tell the difference between moissanite and diamond through the naked eye. However, experts can tell that moissanite stud earrings are not the same as diamond stud earrings. All the same, there are reasons why moissanite is a great alternative to diamond.

Even before delving into other things, it is important to know that moissanite is not a diamond. Therefore, you cannot buy it and pass it off as a diamond. Despite the close resemblance, it will save you the trouble to know that moissanite is silicon carbide whereas diamond is pure carbon. Therefore, there is a difference.

The Diamond-Moissanite Stud Earrings Debate

For a long time, jewelers have been looking for diamond alternatives to address the issue of ethics and cost. The mining of diamonds is not sustainable. It has heavily been associated with conflict and the detriment of the environment. Therefore, moissanite is one of the greatest diamond alternatives we have and has been great for making moissanite stud earrings among other beautiful pieces of jewelry.

To get a clear picture of diamond studs and moissanite stud earrings, look at the following:

Strength and Durability

Even though it is unlikely that stud earrings can easily be damaged, strength and durability are essential for every piece of jewelry. Well, there is not much of a difference in terms of the strength and durability of moissanite and diamond. Both stones show good strength and durability but diamond is better.

Value and Cost

It will cost more to acquire diamond stud earrings than moissanite stud earrings. The difference is due to the sourcing methods. Diamond is mined from the earth’s crust whereas moissanite is lab-grown. As a result, moissanite is sustainable and can guarantee stud earrings of high quality.

Fashion and Style

Due to moissanite’s varied shapes and sizes made in the lab, you can make unique designs for your moissanite stud earrings. On the other hand, diamond shapes and sizes are limited to those grown inside the earth’s crust. Therefore, moissanite will give you more variety in style and fashion for your stud earrings.

Ethical Considerations

The push for ethically sourced gemstones gives moissanite an upper hand over the diamond. Mining has caused society conflict and a depleted environment. To be sure that your stud earrings are free from any conflict, moissanite will give you a guarantee. This is so because it is lab-grown.

For diamonds, you should be sure of the origin of your stud earrings. They could be linked to lawsuits due to unlicensed mining activities. Therefore, you are safer buying moissanite stud earrings than diamond stud earrings.

Color and Clarity

Technology and improved manufacturing processes have produced moissanite, which is comparable to diamond. Therefore, you would not tell the difference in terms of color and clarity. Based on the GIA scale of color, the best colorless moissanite stones are grade D-E-F that match those of the best diamond gems.

While a diamond is original in the quality of color and clarity, moissanite can still come close to giving a similar affordable option. Therefore, you can take moissanite as an alternative for your stud earrings if you are working on a tight budget.

Why do Diamonds and Moissanite Sparkle Differently?

One of the striking differences between diamond and moissanite is their sparkle. A look into them with the naked eye cannot tell the difference sparkle in these two gemstones. However, there is a difference – Moissanite has more fire and brilliance than a diamond.

So, what makes moissanite sparkle better than a diamond? Well, it is all in what is known as the refractive index of a gem. This value defines the ability of the gem to disperse light based on the cut.

If you are torn between diamond and moissanite stud earrings, now you have help to make you decide. Since a stud is a small piece of jewelry worn on the ear, you may not tell the difference between a diamond stud vs moissanite stud earrings.

Other than moissanite showing a better sparkle, the differences cannot be seen with the naked eye. However, there is a huge cost implication in choosing diamond over moissanite.

Staff Writer; Jacob Brown