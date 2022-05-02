You are here: Home News / Black Heterosexual Males Continued Emasculation.

Black Heterosexual Males Continued Emasculation.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In January I wrote a column talking about the feminization of the Black male by radical elite liberals.

I often tell people that the most endangered species in the world is a heterosexual Black male.

During a recent speech I discussed this issue and the audience thought I was joking. That was until I started to break down the issue with real world examples (click on the above link).

As though this feminization of Black males was not bad enough, radical liberals have gone even further to marginalize Black males. This time they had radical Black liberal Democrat women lead the charge.

This past weekend I forced myself to watch the annual White House Correspondents Association’s (WHCA) annual dinner. They are a radical liberal group of Democrat operatives posing as journalists.

Historically, they have been steeped in racism when it comes to Black journalists becoming a member.

As I am fond of saying about the ignorance of the Republican Party, “Even when they try to do the right thing, they do it the wrong way.”

In a similar manner, The WHCA tried to cover up their racist past by honoring two Black women who broke racial barriers within the organization.

At last week’s dinner, the WHCA created the Dunnigan-Payne Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of Alice Allison Dunnigan and Ethel L. Payne

Dunnigan was the first Black female to be credentialed by the WHCA in 1947. Payne was a journalist, known as the “First Lady of the Black Press.” She worked for the legendary Chicago Defender newspaper in the 1950s

Gayle King, Oprah friend and co-host of CBS Mornings, announced the creation of the award during the event.

You may be asking yourself, what is wrong with honoring these historic Black women?

The answer is nothing, nothing at all. These radical liberals tried to do the right thing, but they did it the wrong way.

I was simply stunned that in the course of honoring these two worthy, accomplished Black women; no one mention the role of Harry S. McAlpin played in these women being able to make the history they did. All because he was a heterosexual Black male and was deemed not worthy of acknowledging simply because of his gender.

McAlpin was the first Black reporter to be credentialed through the WHCA and attend a presidential press conference in 1944; three years before Dunnigan received her credentials.

During her introductory remarks regarding these women, King failed to mention the Black heterosexual male whose shoulders Dunnigan and Payne stood on. Click on the above link to see King’s remarks, go to the 3:10 timestamp.

Not mentioning McAlpin is like talking about NBA great Michael Jordan without recognizing Scottie Pippen; or discussing Diana Ross without mentioning the Supremes!

If a white person or organization had made this oversight, these same Black folks would be raising holy hell; but I guess it’s OK for a Black to do it.

Just like white elite radical liberals, along with their bought and paid for Black sycophants, have totally erased the contribution of Black Republicans from the Civil Rights movement, they are in the process of doing the same thing relative to Black heterosexual males; all in the name of equality and equity!

This radical liberal revisionism and white washing of history is the continuation of the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory (CRT).

The poison of feminism has polluted the Black community, specifically our women and now we are seeing the effects of this radical ideology.

Our little boys are being effeminized from the womb because they have little to no exposure to real men; real, strong, heterosexual Black men are constantly being marginalized and diminished in Hollywood and throughout society at large.

Heterosexual men of all stripes are now being relegated to the role of simple sperm donors; and even that role is being replace by new technologies.

There is not one thriving society on Earth that doesn’t have the male at the center of it. Without the male, specifically the heterosexual male, there is no family unit. And without an intact family unit, there can be no functioning society.

I find it amazing that radical liberal Blacks do the same thing they accuse white folks of doing; distorting our history and contributions we made to America.

In the immortal words of British novelist, George Orwell, “Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.”

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; Raynard1223.