Radical Elite Liberals Continued Feminization of the Black Male.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In the early eighties, radical liberal Hollywood unleashed a well-orchestrated plan to feminize and emasculate the Black male.

These same liberals have now passed the torch on to radical liberal Blacks in Hollywood who can say and do things white Hollywood only wish they could get away with.

Kevin Hart, Tyler Perry, Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, etc. are now the face of the continued destruction of the Black male in Hollywood.

This radical liberal destruction of the Black community has now publicly spilled over into the world of politics.

Exhibit A is political operative extraordinaire, Jamal Simmons. He is one of the best political operatives in the U.S., Democrat or Republican, Black or White!

I have known Jamal for decades and he is simply just a great person all-around. That’s why writing this piece pains me so much. To see him forced to his knees while groveling before radical liberal Democrat Hispanics for telling the truth.

Earlier this month, Vice President Kamala Harris chose Simmons to be her communications director. He is well suited for this job, but Harris doesn’t have a communications problem, she is the problem; but I digress.

After the announcement, someone unearthed ten-year-old tweets from Simmons about his supporting law and order. Yes, you heard right! He is being skewered by Hispanics for advocating and supporting the rule of law.

He tweeted in November of 2010, “Just saw 2 undocumented folks talking on MSNBC. One Law student the other a protester. Can someone explain why ICE is not picking them up?…[in another tweet he said]…I’ll try this again: Just saw 2 undocumented folks talking on MSNBC and have serious legal question. Why wouldn’t ICE pick them up.”

For saying this, he was ordered by the White House to apologize to their designated Hispanic leaders or lose his new job! Really? I mean REALLY?

What’s even more upsetting is the sudden case of laryngitis from other Democrat operatives like Roland Martin, Al Sharpton, Derrick Johnson (head of the NAACP), Marc Morial (head of the National Urban League), Joi Reid (MSNBC), Don Lemon (CNN) and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Martin should know better after being forced to do the same thing with the homosexual community a few years ago. I personally saved his career when the homosexual community came after him. All of his supposed A list elite Black liberal friends all but abandoned him.

I make my living from crisis communications. I have worked for some of the biggest names in sports, business, politics and foreign affairs.

During a crisis, one of the first things to look for is who is willing to publicly defend the person in trouble.

In Simmons’ case, he is deep trouble!!!

Like famed comedian Kevin Hart who was forced to bow down before the altar of homosexuality a couple of years ago because he was accused of hurting the feelings of the alphabet people; Simmons was required to do the same to the radical liberal Hispanic activists.

Simmons first tweeted an incoherent apology, “As a pundit I tweeted+spoke A LOT. At times I’ve been sarcastic, unclear or plainly missed the mark. I apologize for offending ppl who care as much as I do about making America the best, multiethnic, diverse democracy+I”ll rep the Biden-Harris admin w/humility, sincerity+respect.”

Simmons just couldn’t stop apologizing, “For the record, I’ve never advocated for, nor believed that Dreamers should be targeted by ICE agents. I’ve been for DACA + comprehensive immigration reform for years. Frankly, it’s depressing ppl can forget about every other thing I’ve said in public on this bc of bad tweets.”

When the White House was asked by the media to comment about the Simmons controversy, they directed them to the above tweet.

WOW, the White House won’t defend one of their own? As of this writing, Harris has yet to comment on or defend her own staffer; just like the White House won’t publicly defend her incompetence in the media.

I guess what goes around comes around.

Oh, but it gets worse, much worse.

The first stop on the White House mandated apology tour was for Simmons to beg for forgiveness from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC).

According to media reports from anonymous Biden officials, “Jamal had an open and honest conversation with members of the CHC where he reiterated his deep regret for his past words…Jamal is grateful for their [the CHC] generosity.”

“Grateful” for the CHC’s generosity? You have got to be kidding me!!!

Another Black man publicly neutered, emasculated, and feminized for not being a “good boy.”

This continued feminization of the Black male is why former President Trump was and is making gains within the Black community, especially with Black males.

His message resonates with the Black community because he is seen as a strong Alpha male, which is in the tradition of the Black community. The Democrats obsessive devotion to promoting the radical homosexual and transexual agenda is very off putting to the Black community.

The continued promotion of amnesty for those in the country illegally by radical liberals. is a big turnoff to the Black community.

Conservatives simply need to convince Blacks that the Republican Party is a viable alternative for them to share their conservative values with.

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ.