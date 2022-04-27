You are here: Home Health / We can’t stop climate change – so let’s embrace it.

We can’t stop climate change – so let’s embrace it.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Now that the COVID nonsense is mostly winding down, despite the best efforts of the fear-mongering left, it’s likely time to start ramping up the fear of the greatest threat to mankind, again.

No, it’s not hyper-inflation or potential worldwide food shortages. Nope. According to those like the haughty John Kerry (h/t: Rush Limbaugh), it’s climate change, or global warming as we knew it until relatively recently.

Sure the term climate change has been used, although quite sparingly, since about 1854, but it only began creeping into the modern lexicon in 1988. And now it has eclipsed and virtually replaced global warming.

Now for those who wish to argue semantics, that climate change and global warming are not synonymous, technically this is correct. But practically you’d be wrong. Just take a drive around and you’ll likely see the same signs as do I, peppering homeowners’ lawns. They say “Climate Action Now!” They don’t, or no longer, say anything about stopping global warming.

I’ve said it time and time again, but it bears repeating. Climate change is real, and yes, I’m a believer (h/t: The Monkeys). How could one not be? Since the Earth developed a climate, that’s all it’s ever done is change – from cold to warm and then back to cold, etc.

But then emerged the arrogance of modern man, who took hold and demanded it stop changing.

Just think about that a moment. Just how arrogant and self-important does one have to be to think that we can change the climate or stop it from changing – stop it from warming – if that’s currently what it’s doing.

The natural state of Earth is one much colder than the present. In fact one could say that our planet’s natural, or common, state is covered mostly in ice and snow.

For those unfamiliar, this common state is called a glacial period, or just glacial. Not necessarily an Earth covered entirely in ice, but certainly much colder and ice covered than today.

In fact, over the past 450,000 years, which admittedly isn’t much in geologic time, the Earth has experienced 10 fairly dramatic changes in climate, or dare I say, “climate change.” “Glacials lasted anywhere from 70,000 to 90,000 years whereas interglacials, [periods of ‘global warming’] last approximately 10,000 years.”

Quite the time disparity, wouldn’t you agree?

The only reason mankind, or at least some of mankind, is so consumed with “global warming,” is that we’ve pretty much only existed in a relatively warm, interglacial period. We know nothing of the misery that will accompany the inevitable next glacial period.

Even today, with all our advancements, cold kills 20 times more people than does warming.

A study, “published in the British journal The Lancet – analyzed data on more than 74 million deaths in 13 countries between 1985 and 2012. Of those, 5.4 million deaths were related to cold, while 311,000 were related to heat.”

So knowing this frankly common-sense fact, there’s no reason the average thinking human being would ever want to “stop the warming,” or want, “climate action now.”

The next glacial period is coming – hopefully later than sooner – and there’s not a damn thing we can do to stop it. If humans are causing some warming, which might slow the onset of the next glacial, I say bring it on!

Written by Brent Smith

Official website; http://commonconstitutionalist.com