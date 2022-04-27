You are here: Home Health / The Maniacal Mask Crisis Tyrants.

The Maniacal Mask Crisis Tyrants.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Chances are if you say the word “Florida” to a progressive socialist leftist they will go into a frothing apoplectic rage. Now, I live in Texas and I wish that saying “Texas” would do the same, but perhaps that is the topic of another missive. Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, the State of Florida has truly become a thorn in the side of leftists. How dare anyone stand up to the left’s agenda, and not capitulate to some doggone woke corporate fascist oligarch, like a Disney.

But it is not just Gov. DeSantis. There is a new face of pain and anguish for the left in America, and that face is also out of Florida. That face, and judicial prowess, belongs to one US District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle. Something tells me that Judge Mizelle has no issue defining what a woman is. Last week it was Judge Mizelle’s ruling against mask mandates that have thrown the left into a fit. Thankfully, we still have some judges who understand that their job is to interpret the law and not make laws.

Let’s all have a mature discussion about this (that means delusional and deranged leftists you probably should not read any further). First, there was NEVER any law passed by elected representatives in our legislative branch that made wearing a face covering mandatory in America.

We live in a Constitutional Republic and operate based upon the rule of law, our Constitution. Neither the executive nor the judicial branches of our republican form of governance make law. Judge Mizelle has awakened us from this dangerous slumber of believing edicts, orders, mandates, and decrees are equal to law.

As well, this is not a constitutional monarchy nor do government agencies have enumerated power to rule over us and in turn, regulate away our freedoms and liberties. Government agencies do not rule over the American people, and that means the Center for Disease Control, and Dr. Fauci, have no authority over us. They can make all the recommendations they wish, enabling elected officials to make the best decisions in passing legislation, hence why we have congressional hearings. But they have no power granted to them via the Constitution of these United States of America to mandate or order We the People to do anything.

And the reaction of the left is very telling. If you wish to don a face diaper, go ahead, if I wish not to that is my decision. But what this issue has revealed is that the maniacal mask crisis tyrants are not concerned with “science”…they desire totalitarian control. This is a freedom issue.

And oh by the way, leftists, you are free to join me six days a week to run anywhere from 3-5 miles and do a calisthenics workout and maintain a healthy lifestyle. If you have specified comorbidities such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and suffer from obesity, you are at a higher risk for the respiratory virus known as Covid…take the requisite precautions. Do not ever mistakenly believe We the People will succumb anymore to mass hysteria and fear mongering by crisis tyrants seeking to usurp out liberties.

The Biden administration has asserted their intent to end Title 42 Covid restrictions on illegal immigrants. In essence, the Biden administration is stating that Covid is over for illegals. Yet, the hypocrisy is laughable in that the Biden Department of Justice is appealing Judge Mizelle’s decision. So, Covid is now only a threat for law abiding American citizens…not illegals. This insidious appeal is just a ruse, a facade, of appearing to fight back. Leftist politicians must know this is a politically toxic issue.

I flew out to Midland, Texas this weekend. It was great to be able to breathe, unconstrained, on the flight. It is great to know that toddlers who wish not to wear a mask will no longer cause their family to be expelled from the flight. If we are to Live Free in America, it is time to let the maniacs and crisis tyrants know there will be no repeat of this idiocy.

Steadfast and Loyal!

Written by Allen West



Official website; http://twitter.com/AllenWest