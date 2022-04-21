Money / You are here: Home Business / Information about UPS Truck Accidents in Georgia.

Information about UPS Truck Accidents in Georgia.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The United Parcel Service, or UPS, is one of the leading delivery companies in the world. Here in Georgia, we have a UPS hub that sends out thousands of deliveries every day. That means UPS trucks are frequently on the move on roadways across the state.

While UPS drivers must have a certain amount of training and a clean driving record, they sometimes make mistakes that cause or contribute to accidents. UPS truck accidents are, unfortunately, more severe than accidents involving smaller vehicles.

Estimates suggest that there are around 400 to 500 UPS truck accidents each year that cause serious injuries. Around two dozen accidents result in fatalities. The most serious of these accidents are those involving tractor-trailers or larger UPS trucks. Larger vehicles are always more likely to cause injuries and more serious property damage.

Causes of UPS Truck Accidents

Some of the more common factors that lead to UPS truck accidents in Georgia are behaviors like:

Running Traffic Lights

Failure to Yield at Intersections

Unsafe Lane Changes

Tailgating

Distracted Driving

Driving Under the Influence

Not Following Safety Guidelines

While human error is the leading cause of most accidents, there are also times when a UPS driver is not at fault for an accident. Some of those circumstances include:

Inadequate Truck Maintenance

Vehicle or Part Defects

Another Driver Caused the Accident

Roadway Hazards

Weather Conditions

No matter what the cause of a UPS truck accident, they all have one thing in common – the victims deserve the chance to pursue compensation.

UPS Truck Accident Injuries

Like other accidents involving larger vehicles, accidents involving UPS trucks can cause serious injuries. Some of the common injuries reported in UPS truck accidents include:

Spinal Cord Injuries

Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI)

Broken Bones

Neck and Shoulder Injuries

Organ Damage

These serious injuries are in addition to any common injuries like bruises, scrapes, or burns.

UPS Truck Accident Claims

Unfortunately, UPS truck accident claims can be complicated. That’s because companies like UPS have large insurance policies and legal teams of their own. You can bet that they will fight back against allegations that they, or one of their drivers, did something wrong. Often, this manifests in their insurance company:

Offering a lowball settlement

Downplaying the severity of your injuries

Intimidating you so you will accept less

Asking you to give a recorded statement

This information should not deter victims from pursuing justice, but should provide insight into the possible complications associated with UPS claims. The key to overcoming obstacles is working with a skilled UPS truck accident lawyer.

Damages Available in UPS Accident Claims

If you are injured in an accident caused by a UPS truck driver, you may be eligible for compensation for your injuries and losses related to the accident. Contact The Embry Law Firm for any questions that you may have. A successful accident claim could provide valuable compensation for expenses including:

Medical Expenses

Lost Income

Loss of Earning Capacity

Property Damage

Pain and Suffering

If you are filing a claim on behalf of a loved one who died in a UPS accident, then you may also be able to recover compensation for funeral or burial costs.

Conclusion

Now that you have a better idea of what happens when a UPS truck is involved in an accident, you are better prepared in case it happens to you or someone you love. Knowing the risks and potential complications are part of being informed and prepared when an unexpected disaster strikes.

Staff Writer; Peter Carter