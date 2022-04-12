Money / You are here: Home Business / Favorite Hotels Are Going Digital.

Favorite Hotels Are Going Digital.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Hotels that reacted and adapted quickly to global COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions had some surprising benefits. Their operations became even more efficient and they were able to provide their guests with a better experience. In part, this was due to the hospitality industry embracing digital technology.

Marina Turea, content project manager for Digital Authority Partners, believes that these hotels share a few things in common. First of all, they were quick to adjust their business strategies. Secondly, they quickly adopted a work-at-home model for management. Third, they made online reservations easy. And finally, they embraced local SEO.

However, not all digital trends in the hospitality industry have been spurred on by the reaction to the pandemic. Others, such as virtual tours, have been growing for years.

COVID-19 Restrictions Hampered Normal Hospitality Business

No one expected “fifteen days to flatten the curve” to go on for nearly two years. While major hotel brands could weather the disruption, smaller hotels and resorts had to get very creative.

Also, overseas tourists were often not allowed into the United States or out of their home countries. Both countries and states instituted two-week quarantine periods for travelers, which also discouraged travel.

While disruption to the travel and hospitality industries is not new, nothing could ever compare to this. For example, Las Vegas lost an estimated $34 billion due to the prolonged Covid restrictions and widespread fear. Likewise, casino profits in Atlantic City crashed by 80%. While both gambling meccas are beginning to recover, revenue has yet to reach 2019 figures.

Needless to say, the prolonged use of mandates by local jurisdictions necessitated a shift in the way the travel and hospitality industry operates. Some hotels instituted touch-free check-in through QR codes and apps. Likewise, hotel restaurants put their menus online. These conveniences are likely here to stay.

For example, IHG Hotels and Resorts began their innovative IHG Studio Service that allows guests to manage their stay entirely from their mobile devices. Wyndham Resorts launched a housekeeping app to provide staff with a current checklist of cleaning protocols.

Also, office staff began working remotely. While some have returned to the office, others remain working from home. This phenomenon is widespread, not just something that affects hospitality.

These changes were originally temporary measures put in place to deal with Covid restrictions, but in many cases are now permanent.

COVID-19 Has Changed Travel on a Global Level

At the beginning of the pandemic, travel bans were put in place to stop the virus from entering the country. Two years later, some countries still have travel bans in place. For example, Australians cannot even travel from one state or territory to another. Also, travelers to Australia are required to remain isolated for 2 weeks in a state-run quarantine camp. Likewise, Canada opened “quarantine hotels” where both Canadian citizens and international travelers were required to stay. Moreover, travelers had to foot the bill for these stays, which could total thousands of dollars. Some countries also require travelers to have not only proof of vaccination, but also proof of up to three booster shots. Needless to say, all of this has seriously slowed international travel.

A Focus on Local SEO for Hotels and Resorts

The disruption in global travel turned many hotels and resorts inward by targeting local visitors; rather than traveling afar, many people opted for a “staycation” close to home. Discovering the luxury resort in the next town over could be just as satisfying as a trip halfway around the world. As a result, resort hotels upped their game when it came to local SEO. Also, local ad campaigns and local promotions were able to draw visitors, despite the pandemic.

Both here and abroad, local tourism has become a focus of the hospitality industry like never before. That trend could be here to stay. Other successful local marketing strategies include hosting local charity events, spa packages, golf vacations, and more. Use whatever your resort hotel has to offer and optimize pages for local SEO.

Additionally, changing COVID-19 restrictions and mandates has necessitated flexibility with both reservations and cancellations. Hoteliers had to be more flexible and forgiving as visitors had to suddenly cancel a stay, or quickly book a stay. Moreover, websites had to be adapted so that reservations and cancellations could be made quickly and easily online.

Virtual Tours are Now a Thing

Hotels have long relied on photos to showcase their properties. But now, some resorts have launched 360 degree, 3D virtual reality tours of their properties. This can give prospective visitors a good look at what you have to offer. While this trend was not inspired by the pandemic, it’s a trend that has continued to grow.

If 3D virtual reality tours seem like too much of a challenge, a simple YouTube channel is a great way to give visitors a virtual tour.

Influencer Marketing

In addition to local SEO for hotels, influencer marketing has come to the forefront. Influencer marketing involves internet stars on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and even TikTok. Travel influencers can have millions of followers willing to literally follow in their footsteps. Simply arranging for an influencer to stay at your property could influence hundreds, or even thousands, of their followers to do the same.

However, you’ll need to choose your influencer carefully according to what your resort hotel has to offer. Are you known for your spa services? Then engage a beauty influencer who likes to travel. Does your resort have an award-winning golf course? In that case, a golf influencer could be the ticket. Hotels near outdoor adventure will find it easy to engage an influencer, as there are hundreds of influencers online hiking, rock climbing, and kayaking across the worldwide web.

If you haven’t taken a look at Instagram lately, search it for travel influencers related to the activities at your property.

Hopefully, 2022 is a Turning Point in Hotel Marketing

It looks as if pandemic-related travel restrictions are coming to an end, at least in the United States and some countries in Europe. With that, some older marketing strategies can be readopted. However, it does look like increased domestic travel is here to stay, at least for a while.

While the disruption in travel due to Covid restrictions may be coming to an end, some of the digital solutions are here to stay, from QR codes to touch-free check-ins. Likewise, trends such as local SEO marketing, virtual tours, and influencer marketing will only continue to grow.

Staff Writer; Fred Short