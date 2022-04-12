You are here: Home News / 5 Ways Women Will Be Wearing Shorts In 2022.

5 Ways Women Will Be Wearing Shorts In 2022.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It’s that time of the year we’ve all been longing for: shorts season! And let’s make one thing clear right off the bat–your wardrobe for the warmer weather should go well beyond denim, biker shorts, and cutoffs. Whether you’re recycling last year’s women’s shorts from your closet or planning to shop for new, trendy pairs, there are a myriad of ways to style and wear shorts.

Not sure where to get started? Today, we are going to walk you through five ways you should be wearing shorts this year, no matter your shape, style, and personality. Fair warning: you may never want to go back to pants again!

1- Retro Shorts

According to Sanctuary, retro clothing trends are having a major moment right now, and retro shorts are our favorite so far. Specifically, the ’80s and ’90s shorts trends are making their come-backs, especially denim shorts, ripped tights, and cargo shorts. People have a renewed sense of appreciation for women’s shorts from the ‘80s because of their bold styles, colors, and silhouettes — no wonder they’re all the rage right now!

Paying homage to trendy shorts of the ’80s, be sure to try retro bottoms in bold and beautiful prints and patterns like stripes, paisley, polka dots, and even plains. When it comes to giving your wardrobe a dose of the ’90s vibe, it’s a no-brainer to reach out for a few pairs of functional and fashion-forward cargo shorts.

Although celebrities of the ’90s wouldn’t have been caught dead wearing cargo shorts, today’s styles are more feminine, stylish, and versatile than ever. They’ve been revived and upgraded with chic elements like fringe, drawstrings, and flattering waistbands. And don’t worry–they’re still decked out with plenty of deep pockets for your phone, keys, makeup, and other essentials.

Styling retro shorts is an effortless affair. Whether they’re blue, khaki, pink, green, or navy, you can wear retro pieces like cargo shorts in so many different ways. They combine beautifully with tank tops, blue denim jackets, button-down shirts, cropped tops, bright-colored blouses, patterned shirts, and even plaid flannels – you’ll be spoiled for choice.

Of course, the occasion will do all the talking. If you’re trying to make a statement with a casual outfit, you can combine a pair of retro denim shorts and a pink silk dress shirt, plus white sunglasses. Introducing white leather flat sandals can instantly dial up your get-up.

Most retro shorts are recognizable for their odd waistlines, slight scuffs, and rough cuts. These features are now seen as unusual, providing more room for experimenting with your outfits. So, whether you want to go minimalist, hit the gym, or put together a statement outfit, a pair of retro women’s shorts is perfect for you.

2- Floral Print Shorts

Botanical print shorts are back in style, right in time for resort, beach, and vacation season. Be they black and white shorts, vintage-inspired pieces, or conspicuously colored ones, floral shorts are every woman’s obsession during the warmer weather. They offer an attractive way to elevate simple tops and dresses.

If you want to go the classic route, play up the tropical vibe of colorful and graphic botanic prints with a simple tank, some cool, mirrored sunglasses, and a lovely pair of strappy sandals. To finish this ensemble, introduce a denim or leather jacket for that extra edginess.

Botanical prints are known for oozing charm and sexiness, so you can always go for a pair of floral shorts and a matching floral blazer. The matching set can be worn on its own or paired with a denim jacket or cardigan, depending on the vibe and weather.

Remember, floral women’s shorts are pretty versatile and can be worn beyond spring and summer. You can layer them over leggings or tights during the cold weather and wear a long coat or blazer for a fab look that’s easy to pull off.

3- High Waisted Linen-Blend Shorts

With more people returning to working from the office, it pays to get creative, especially if you want to get away with showing off a bit of leg at work. High-waist linen-blend shorts will fit the bill down to the tee.

Be sure to snag a pair of high-rise line shorts that reach mid-thigh and wear with an office-appropriate blazer in a matching color. Complete your office outfit with a pair of kitten heels; they work great in most formal settings. Black suede or tan leather flat sandals can also do the trick. However, kitten heels don’t feel too casual or over-the-top when worn with high-waisted shorts, yet they play up the sophisticated vibe and boost the chic factor.

4- Boyfriend Shorts

Boyfriend shorts are back in demand, and women’s fashion designers have added a few twists to these comfy beauties. An ideal pair of boyfriend women’s shorts should sit lower on your hips and be a bit longer than traditional options. They usually have flared tips and feature loose-fitting designs, according to Forbes magazine.

If you already know how to style boyfriend jeans without ending up with faux pas moments, then you’re halfway there. When it comes to wearing these relaxed bottoms, most fashion-savvy women prefer to roll their cuffs and combine them with slightly slouchy items on the top, such as lightweight button-down blouses, loose tanks, or oversized t-shirts.

Something about boyfriend shorts makes them perfect for occasions that call for casual comfort. However, you’d want to offset the loose fit with a tailored coat, blazer, or jacket, as well as eye-catching accessories like a structured cross-body handbag or a pointy-toed pump.

5- Baggy, Loose-Fitting Shorts

In addition to boyfriend shorts, baggy bottoms are expected to rule the roost in women’s fashion in 2022. And it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Most people are not ready to divorce their work-from-home (WFH) clothing like sweatpants, tights, leggings, and other comfy loungewear.

Loose-fitting options, just like boyfriend shorts, provide a natural way to transition from WFH clothing style. You’ll love some of the exciting touches that brands have incorporated into these baggy shorts to make them office-ready and street-wise.

Loose-fitting print shorts pair well with oversized knit tops, loose shirts, and sharp accessories like structured clutches or odd-shaped handbags. If you opt for bright baggy shorts in sporty designs, you can complement them with plain t-shirts, classic denim jackets, long coats, or open cardigans.

If you’re looking to ditch your daisy dukes, baggier and longer shorts are more flattering and better-looking alternatives. And they’re effortless to style, too. Team your baggy shorts with a light blue blazer or open cardigan for a stylish and comfortable look that you can create in next to no time. Then, introduce a pair of black leather pumps and a white short-sleeved sweater to show off your styling prowess.

Conclusion

If you’re planning to rock shorts this year, be sure to learn about the trendy ways other women are wearing them. If you’d want to stick to just one style, we highly recommend that it be boyfriend shorts. They’re comfier than other shorts, yet boyfriend shorts will still flatter your figure and show off some skin. If they’re not your style, try other baggier, loose-fitting shorts, retro shorts, botanical print shorts, or high-waisted linen-blend shorts.

Staff Writer; Latasha Shaw