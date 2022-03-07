You are here: Home Ent. / Black Kung Fu Cinema comes to Durham, NC.

Black Kung Fu Cinema comes to Durham, NC.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 2

(ThyBlackMan.com) Speller Street Films presents in partnership with The Pinhook and Mo’ Better Soul, Black Kung Fu Cinema. The program is a traveling exhibition and screening series showcasing Blaxploitation and action films from the 1970s through the 1990s.

Black Kung Fu Cinema will show The Black Dragon’s Revenge, starring Ron Van Clief and TNT Jackson, starring Jean Bell. There is also a music component to the program. DJ Preach Jacobs will provide the soundtrack for the night prior to the screenings.

In The Black Dragon’s Revenge, Martial arts legend Ron Van Clief stars as an investigator trying to solve the mystery of Bruce Lee’s death. Rival gangs get in his way, but he’s ready for any kind of bone-breaking mayhem. The Black Dragon’s Revenge screens on April 23rd. Doors open at 6pm, music at 7pm, with the film starting at 8pm. There will also be a pre-recorded Q&A with Ron Van Clief after the film. Tickets are $10.

In TNT Jackson, Karate expert T.N.T. Jackson (Jean Bell) leaves Harlem and goes to Hong Kong to look for her brother who has disappeared after getting on the wrong side of the mob. TNT Jackson screens on May 21st. Doors open at 6pm, music at 7pm, with the film starting at 8pm. There will also be a pre-recorded Q&A with Jean Bell after the film. Tickets are $10.

Both events will take place at The Pinhook in downtown Durham, North Carolina. For those who can’t attend in-person, virtual tickets are also available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.thepinhook.com. Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 48 hours of showtime required for entry.

https://vimeo.com/675358747 THE BLACK DRAGON’S REVENGE (trailer): https://vimeo.com/675362112 TNT JACKSON (trailer): chris@spellerstreet.com. For interviews, please contact Speller Street Films at

About Black Kung Fu Cinema

Started by Speller Street Films, Black Kung Fu Cinema is a traveling exhibition + screening series showcasing Blaxploitation and action films from the 1970s through the 1990s.