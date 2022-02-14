Book Review; “Will”: The Wisdom of Experience.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I wasn’t sure what to expect form Will Smith’s new book “Will”. There had been so much fuss in the media surrounding the content, and whether Will Smith has crossed the line of giving the world too much information. Given all the press around how his relationship with his wife plays out for many to perceive, it seems we were reaching a space where we needed a break from the Smith’s, then this book landed in out lap.

“There’s a strange thing that happens when someone falls: Your demise somehow proves to everyone you’ve ever disagreed with that they were right, and you were wrong. They develop a smugness and seem to get a brutal enjoyment out of the fact that God is finally punishing you.”

Having been a fan of Will Smith’s career as a rapper and actor, and of how he carried himself in public with his family… I wanted to know what this black man had to say, and felt he had the right to say it. It was unfortunate that he was of those made a meme of for allowing himself to be vulnerable. Isn’t that what we say we want from men…tell us how you feel, where you hurt, and where you’ve been. Oh, and if you do…there will be a gut check and comedic ridicule awaiting you. With that being said, Will Smith told his story while being true to who he is as he continues to evolve.

“People tend to have a schizophrenic relationship with winners—if you’re down too long, you become an underdog and they feel impelled to root for you. But if you’re ever unfortunate enough to be up too long, you better get a helmet.”

“Will”, was an honest read. Will Smith didn’t shun away from any aspects of his life…including the mistakes. He was candid and told his truth. The book allowed the reader to experience Will Smith the person, the man. In doing so the reader may walk away with a greater respect for him as a person, and something to consider about self.

“Purpose and desire can seem similar, but they are very different, sometimes even opposing forces. Desire is personal, narrow, and pointed, and tends toward self-preservation, self-gratification, and short-term gains and pleasures. Purpose is wider, broader, a long-term vision encompassing the benefit of others—something outside of yourself you’re willing to fight for. There have been many times in my life where I was acting from a place of desire but I’d fully convinced myself that it was purpose.”

All throughout the book there was nuggets of wisdom that he gives freely to the read. It’s a wisdom that can only be gained from experience, but it’s practical and gives the reader much to learn from. From reading the text, you can tell Will Smith wasn’t intending to teach a lesson…but he did. “Will”, is definitely a book I’d recommend because some of the experiences are very relatable, and it was a good read.

“Will” can be found at your local bookstore, Amazon, and anywhere books are sold.

