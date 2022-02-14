Money / You are here: Home Business / 4 Tips for Visiting Malaysia.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Malaysia is one of those countries that doesn’t make it to anyone’s bucket list and it should because you’ll have a blast visiting, and it offers everything from lush pristine nature to beautiful beaches to relax in, and all of that while being immersed in the local culture.

It is, however, a strange country with customs and that you may find a bit surprising. Preparing for your trip is, therefore, a good idea and it will make your stay more comfortable and impactful.

Drive Your Own Car

The best way to explore Malaysia is to do it in your own car. That way you’re not tied to a schedule someone else has picked out for you and you get to visit each site and pay it the amount of time it deserves.

In order to do that, you’ll need an international drivers license for Malaysia. It’s an easy enough document to obtain since it’s based on having a national driving license and it only requires a small fee. This document can also be used to rent a car while abroad. It’s valid for a year and can be renewed online as well.

The Duty-Free Rules

Malaysia has strict duty-free rules. It’s best to study these before visiting and avoid getting into trouble by purchasing more items than you’re allowed to. You won’t be allowed to bring those items into the country with you and that’s an unnecessary waste.

This is most noticeable when it comes to items such as wine or cigarettes that many tourists tend to bring along with them. You can’t bring more than one liter of wine with nor you can bring more than 200 cigarettes. Perfumes and cosmetics have a limit as to how much they can cost if you want to bring them along.

No Drugs

Drugs aren’t allowed in Malaysia at all. It doesn’t matter if the drug is legal in your country of origin or how much of it you bring on – it’s a serious offense to do so and you’ll get in trouble if you try to. It’s also of no use to try and hide it.

There are fines and even possible jail time for those caught with drugs and of course, you can get deported or banned from returning to Malaysia. If you live in a country with a casual approach to drugs, make sure you haven’t accidentally left some in your bag or on your person to avoid any confusion.

The Climate

The climate in Malesia can be somewhat challenging for those who aren’t used to it. The weather will be rather hot and humid at all times, and it’s especially important to be aware of it if you have a health issue, the humidity can trigger.

The best way to go is to schedule enough activities indoors so that you get a much-needed break from outdoor activities and the hot weather. There are plenty of restaurants, stores, and cultural venues to accommodate this time.

Staff Writer; Paul Johnson