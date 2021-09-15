Protect Your Home From Intruders.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) It doesn’t have to be a chore to secure your property; in fact, it can be pleasant, especially if you’re a first-time homeowner. Protecting your windows and doors, reaching out to neighbors, and adopting a security policy that the entire family supports can all help. Spending a little extra on home security systems is also a good idea. Whatever option you select, the peace of mind that comes with protecting your home and family will be well worth it.

Close blinds

If you leave your curtains and blinds open on a daily basis, robbers are free to look through your windows and select items they want to steal. When you’re not at home, close the curtains and blinds to keep your valuables safe and temptation at bay.

Garage door

Because of the garage door’s weakness, assailants can easily jimmy a latch and raise, punch, or kick the door open. Ensure that the garage door is shut, the latch is fastened, and the inner door is locked. Whatever you do, don’t leave your garage door opener clipped inside if you park your car outside. Burglars should not be able to smash your glass and get access to your garage with a single button press. Installing a home automation system that automatically closes your garage door once you open it is a good idea. Motion-activated flood lights in the garage may prevent intruders. Try to unplug the garage opener while you go on vacation. Even better, lock the door and make it impossible for burglars to open it. For a low-cost DIY project, simply drill a hole in the track directly above a roller and lock it with a padlock.

Keep vacation quiet

When planning your next vacation, be especially cautious. Three-quarters of all burglaries occur when the homeowner is not present. Remember that what you share on social media might be seen by the entire globe (or at least friends of friends). Don’t post about your trip on social media until you’ve returned, especially if you’re going in the late summer. According to the US Department of Justice, the months of July and August had the largest number of home break-ins.

Security system

According to the National Council for Home Safety and Security, a home without a security system is three times more likely to be broken into than a house that has one. Installing a home security system, as well as displaying the security sign that goes with it, is a powerful deterrent. If a burglar does break in, the alarm may deter him, and the security firm will usually phone you to ensure your safety. If required, the police will also be dispatched.

Staff Writer; Terry Love