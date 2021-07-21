You are here: Home News / Black Men Are People.

Black Men Are People.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Dear Black Men,

Greetings Gents. I hope this letter finds you in good spirits. I’m doing fine. Thanks for asking. I am writing this letter because of a conversation I had with a good friend of mine. For sake of this letter, we will call her Adrian. Adrian is a beautiful woman. She has feminine tendencies, and she has a great career. At face value Adrian is a great catch, however like most black women she has a hard time finding a man that she wants. She has many men attempting to date her, however she turns most of them down because they don’t meet her high standard. Me being the social scientist that I am; I became interested in knowing why she and so many other black women have trouble getting men. I decided to use her as my test subject as I attempted to get to the root of the problem.

She and I had several conversations about her love life. I asked her about the heart break she has experienced as well as the heart break she has caused. She was reluctant to talk about the latter. I am of the belief that people that portray themselves as victims are reluctant to talk about times, they were the villain. Doing so removes them from victimhood and forces them to take accountability for the things they’ve gone through. But I digress; Adrian told me about the times she was taken advantage of by men. Used for her kindness and her body.

Men do in fact use women for their selfish gains, however that is not the majority. Majority of men are decent people. In actuality because of what society teaches men; many of them have an unhealthy reverence for women. That is something we will tackle letter. After many conversations with Adrian, we finally discovered why she was experiencing problems getting men. She doesn’t like men as people.

We arrived at this realization during a conversation when she said, and I quote “If men didn’t have a dick or money, they wouldn’t be good for anything.” Her statement shocked me for a couple of reasons. First reason being the fact that she has such admiration for her father. He was a strong positive presence in her life. He’s a man. Does her statement include him? Is he only good for fucking and spending money? The second reason being how pro-black she proclaims to be. She has a hatred for those that oppress black people. She also proclaims to have an unconditional love for black people, however with her statement I am forced to question if that love is for black people or simply black women.

She and I had more conversations about her statement, but none of them explained why she felt the that she did. To her men (I will say especially black men because that’s all she dates) are good for nothing but having sex and paying for things. I want to use this an example of the type of women that want you to avoid. Women that do not value us as a person should not be involved in your kingdom. Judging by social media; a lot of our sisters feel this way. They feel that we aren’t worth anything unless we are spending money on them or making them orgasm. I understand that some of you may have bought into that idea. I am here to tell you that you are more than that. You are the builders of the world. Every great civilization was influenced by you. You are the kings and leaders of society. Gentle giants. Once you wake up and realize your power the world will be a better place. Remember your power king. The world needs you.

Staff Writer; Christian Johnson

One may also connect with this brother over on Instagram; CJTheWriter.