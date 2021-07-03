You are here: Home Ent. / Is it Right to Celebrate Juneteenth in America with the same Vigor as July 4th?

Is it Right to Celebrate Juneteenth in America with the same Vigor as July 4th?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Despite this being the 21st century, people of color have not had it easy. One expects that developed nations like the US should provide ample opportunities for minorities, but that is not the case. Police brutality and inequality are rampant in every sphere of life. Black people are more likely to be incarcerated for a longer period for the same crime as a white person. I say this from the perspective of an Educator and not what society labels “an angry Black man.” The infant mortality rate for black women is higher than white women. The list goes on without any end in sight.

While there is no doubt that people of color are discriminated against, we cannot ignore the positive developments. Recently, President Joe Biden recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Officially, the holiday is called Juneteenth National Independence Day. Despite the widespread support for its recognition, 14 Congressmen voted against it, but more on that later. First, we need to understand the significance of this holiday.

What is the Background for Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is the single most significant legislation passed in this century for people of color. It highlights the emancipation of the slaves. On the 19th June 1865, Union Army General Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3. It proclaimed and enforced the freedom of slaves in Texas. Another reason that this date carries more significance because Texas was the last state of the Confederacy where slavery was still in practice. Hence, Juneteenth is equivalent to the Independence Day for African Americans.

While the ignorance of well meaning, yet, misguided conservatives might call it a result of ‘wokeism’ or the ‘Black Lives Matter Movement’, it is not the case. As stated earlier, Juneteenth has been around for a long time and was celebrated for the first-time way back in 1866. Therefore, people who think of it as a recent invention and an attempt to gain black votes are mistaken. Earlier celebrations of Juneteenth involved church gatherings as blacks were still not allowed to use public spaces. Over the years, the date is synonymous with cookouts, parties, food festivals, plays, and historical re-enactments.

It is the first new federal holiday since 1983. Interestingly, the last time a day was declared a federal holiday also involved an African American. President Ronald Reagan used his powers to declare the third Monday of January each year as Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Day which celebrates his birthday. Despite the significance of this day to African Americans and others who value racial justice, many have voiced their opposition against it. Arizona was the last state to ratify this this momentous occasion…go figure!

Opposition to Juneteenth

To say that conservative Republicans have some sort of a vendetta against progress for people of color is no exaggeration. Whether it is the voting rights or the Juneteenth legislation, Republicans find ways to oppose or filibuster the legislation. Despite the overwhelming support, 14 House Republicans opposed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, meaning it passed 415-14. It does not take a genius to guess who those 14 were. Check it out:

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn.

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif.

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.

As you can see, all of them are conservative Republicans. One might be mistaken to think that they would have sound reasoning to oppose it, but that’s not the case either. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, said in an interview that there are enough holidays already, and he does not see any robust reasoning behind Juneteenth. Hence, he opted against voting in its favor. Republican Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale released a statement saying that Juneteenth attempts to “make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country”. How Matt Rosendale managed to link Juneteenth to the Critical Race Theory (CRT) is perplexing.

However, given that CRT aims to highlight the discrimination against people of color, it is not surprising that Republicans will try everything to disparage it. Before continuing the conversation, we need to understand more about CRT.

What is Critical Race Theory?

It is an academic concept that goes back to roughly 40 years. The core idea behind it is that racism is not a product of individual or personal beliefs and prejudices. Instead, it is institutionalized. It is embedded within all systems (e.g. legal, healthcare) and policies (e.g. voting rights). Conservatives and Republicans argue that CRT creates a division among the people. It creates a ‘Blacks vs. Whites’ mindset. It is why many states are working to ban the teaching of CRT in schools altogether.

In reality, CRT does not create a ‘Blacks vs. Whites’ or ‘Oppressed vs. Oppressor’ mindset. Instead, it is merely a means of racial moving forward with progress and the teaching of Black History. For example, CRT talks about the Jim Crow laws and their ramifications for African Americans. Does talking about it instill hatred for white people? Of course not, as it only describes the injustices African Americans have faced and are continuing to face till this very day.

However, Republicans continue to attack it. The reasons are obvious. They attack everything that hopes to give equal rights to African Americans. They do not wish for the American people to see how their policies deprive African Americans of equal rights and liberties.

Wrap Up

The answer to the question that opened this article is a resounding YES! While there is plenty of wrong with American politics, we need to acknowledge the positive developments. The recognition of Juneteenth as a federal holiday will go a long way in helping African Americans in their quest for racial justice. At the same time, we must not forget the forces that continuously work to upend this hard work. It is high time that African Americans counter propaganda and political maneuvering that aims to curtail our freedoms. The banning of CRT in various areas across the country needs to be challenged; otherwise, generations will grow up without knowing how racism has decimated the lives of African Americans. As a freelance journalist and a teacher of History and Economics, this writer believes recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday will not stem the tide of racism in America, as we know it, but will serve as a step in the right direction.

Staff Writer; Stanley G. Buford

Feel free to connect with this brother via Twitter; Stanley G. and also facebook; http://www.facebook.com/sgbuford.