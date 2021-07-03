You are here: Home News / The Accomplishment and Contribution of black people to the world.

The Accomplishment and Contribution of black people to the world.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Yes, today is another beautiful day of celebration but more so to let my fellow black Americans and black people living abroad in Europe, Asia, Africa, Central and South America understand and know the reasons why the White man of America does not want the world to know about the accomplishments of blacks and Africans around the world prior to the European Colonization, during slavery, end of slavery and apartheid Across America and Africa.

First of all, let’s give credit to the Africans for inventing the Paper, Chess, Alphabet, Medicine, and last but not least, creating our Civilization. Indeed, Human Civilization began tens and tens of thousands of year ago in Africa and every human race living on earth has their ancestry and origins in Africa which is the birthplace of all life and certainly every single human being came from the Genetic and DNA of a Black African Man and Woman.

Now, Let’s continue with mentioning all the Accomplishments and inventions of all blacks around the world that help make America and Europe what they are today but yet the knowledge and creation of black people was used against them by the Racist white Demons of the west, which in turn prevented black people from implementing such knowledge to their future generations in their own black countries and severely falling victim to European colonization and to the long arm of the American white man imperialism that destroyed and hinder the progress of black people and black countries as well as that of the Native Americans, Asian countries, middle eastern countries, central American countries.

Before I proceed with the names of the black inventors and inventions that help mold America into America the Great, I will like everyone to salute the brave Black American pilots who have fought and served the American Country with Great distinction; but, only to return home and be treated again like slaves or less than a human being. These individuals are:

Ben Davis : 1 st African American commander of the Tuskegee airmen and West Point Graduate

: 1 African American commander of the Tuskegee airmen and West Point Graduate Frank Peterson : 1 st African American to be decorated with full honors “3” star General in the U.S.M.C.

: 1 African American to be decorated with full honors “3” star General in the U.S.M.C. Frederick Gregory : 1 st African American Commander of the 1989 Space Shuttle Launch.

: 1 African American Commander of the 1989 Space Shuttle Launch. Hubert F. Julian: 1 st Afro-Caribbean to fly for the Ethiopian air force of the Government of H. Sallies in the war against communist and fascist Italy.

1 Afro-Caribbean to fly for the Ethiopian air force of the Government of H. Sallies in the war against communist and fascist Italy. Eugene Bullock : 1 st African American to fly in the French Air force during WWI destroying dozens of enemy fighters.

: 1 African American to fly in the French Air force during WWI destroying dozens of enemy fighters. Bessie Coleman: 1st African American Woman to fly an airplane.

With that said let’s proceed with the greatest inventions of blacks and their contributions to the world:

Frederick W. Jones : Air conditioner unit, two cycle gas engine, internal combustion engine, starter generator, defroster and refrigerator controls.

: Air conditioner unit, two cycle gas engine, internal combustion engine, starter generator, defroster and refrigerator controls. Crainville T. Woods : Telephone transmitter, electric cut off switch, relay instrument, telephone system, electro mech brake, galvanic battery, electric railway system, roller coaster and auto air brake.

: Telephone transmitter, electric cut off switch, relay instrument, telephone system, electro mech brake, galvanic battery, electric railway system, roller coaster and auto air brake. Geo W. Carver : Peanut butter paints & stains lotions and soaps.

: Peanut butter paints & stains lotions and soaps. Joseph Johnson : Player piano, arm for record player.

: Player piano, arm for record player. Dorsey : Door stops and door knob.

: Door stops and door knob. Clatonia J. Dorticus : Photo print wash and photo embossing machine.

: Photo print wash and photo embossing machine. Otis Boykin : Pace maker controls and Guided missile.

: Pace maker controls and Guided missile. Joseph Jackson : Programmable remote controls and video commander.

: Programmable remote controls and video commander. Andrew Beard : Rotary engine and car coupler.

: Rotary engine and car coupler. Henry Blair : Corn planter and cotton planter.

: Corn planter and cotton planter. Garret Morgan : Gas mask and Traffic signal.

: Gas mask and Traffic signal. B Purvis : Hand stamp and Fountain pen.

: Hand stamp and Fountain pen. James S. Adams : Aero plane Propelling.

: Aero plane Propelling. C Bailey : Folding Bed

: Folding Bed E Becket : Letter box.

: Letter box. Phil Brooks : Disposable Syringe.

: Disposable Syringe. Marie Brown : Home Security System

: Home Security System B. Brooks : Street Sweepers.

: Street Sweepers. Oscar E. Brown : Horseshoe.

: Horseshoe. John A. Burr : LAWN MOWER.

: LAWN MOWER. A. Butler : Train Alarm

: Train Alarm Burrridge Warshman : Typewriter.

: Typewriter. George Cook : Automatic Fishing Reel

: Automatic Fishing Reel A. Lavalette : Printing Press.

: Printing Press. Lester Lee : Laser fuels.

: Laser fuels. Maurice W. Lee : Pressure Cooker

: Pressure Cooker John Love: Pencil Sharpener.

Pencil Sharpener. Tom Marshal : Fire Extinguisher

: Fire Extinguisher Hugh MacDonald : Rocket Catapult.

: Rocket Catapult. Alexander Miles : Elevators.

: Elevators. Lyda Newman : Hair Brush

: Hair Brush Rillieux : Sugar refinement.

: Sugar refinement. T. Sampson : Clothes Dryer

: Clothes Dryer Henry Sampson : Cellular Phone

: Cellular Phone Walter Sammons : Pressing Comb

: Pressing Comb R. Scottron : Curtain Rod.

: Curtain Rod. W. Smith : Lawn Sprinklers

: Lawn Sprinklers Charles Brooks : Secondary Street sweeper

: Secondary Street sweeper D. Davis : Horse Riding Saddle

: Horse Riding Saddle Elkins : Toilet Commode.

: Toilet Commode. Robert Flemings : Guitar

: Guitar George Grant : Golf Tee

: Golf Tee Michael Harney : Lantern

: Lantern F. Jackson : Gas Burner

: Gas Burner A. Jackson : Kitchen Table.

: Kitchen Table. Johnson : Eye protector.

: Eye protector. W. Stewart : Mop.

: Mop. B. Winters : Fire escape Ladder

: Fire escape Ladder Paul E. Williams : Helicopter “ locked martin’

: Helicopter “ locked martin’ Charles Drew: Blood Plasma

And many more blacks and or Africans contribute to what we know as America the Great; but obviously, many racist white Americans will have their doubts and that is quite understandable for a white men and white woman to believe that he/she are the only ones capable of building anything. So I encourage everyone to double check this information and goggle for yourself or visit a local museum of history and technology and you will be surprise to find out that 75% of all inventions in America were created by black slaves and free slaves.

Stay alert Black America!

Staff Writer; Eugenio Stewart

One may contact this brother at; islam4infinity@yahoo.com.