10 Greatest Video Games of All Time.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It is hard to imagine a time when video games didn’t exist. It seems like they have always been an integral part of our lives, and no matter what, video games will never disappear. But some come close. In this blog post, we take a look at the top ten greatest video games of all time to show you what has made these pieces of art so important to so many people. From Tetris to Mario Kart and Halo; these are 10 unforgettable titles that you should take the time to try out yourself!

1) Super Mario Bros. –

The first game in the series is simple enough for nearly anyone to understand and enjoy playing despite its age. You play as Mario, a mustached plumber who will explore several worlds trying to rescue Princess Peach. While the first game was around since 1985, its sequel saw a release in 1986 and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. The game also inspired some of Nintendo’s other titles such as “Super Mario Run” and “Mario Kart.”

2) Final Fantasy –

The Final Fantasy series is one of the most important RPG franchises that has ever been created. The games have been praised for their high-quality graphics and immersive storylines that always make you feel like you are a part of the fantastic world they create. Many of the games such as Final Fantasy IX have also been very successful and lucrative for their publisher Square Enix.

3) The Legend of Zelda –

The game was released in 1986 and went on to become one of the most famous video games ever created. It has since got many sequels, but very few can top the original title. The Legend of Zelda is one of the best-selling video games ever made. The game was an inspiration for many other franchises and helped establish Nintendo as a leading game developer.

4) Super Mario Land –

The first title in this series was released in 1989. It was an instant success and was one of the first games on the Game Boy. It is also one of the best-selling Game Boy games made, with worldwide sales estimated at more than 18 million copies.

5) Halo –

While most of the games on our list are notable because they are so well-known, Halo is often considered to be one of the greatest video games ever made because it helped revolutionize and define a gaming genre. Released in 2001, the game has been so successful that it has got several sequels as well as countless spinoffs.

6) Metal Gear Solid –

The game was released in 1998 and is one of the most successful stealth-action titles ever made. It has received several awards and accolades and is also considered one of the best PlayStation exclusives (console) and is also available on the Windows platform.

7) Tetris –

The game was developed by a Russian programmer and released in 1984. It has been ported to dozens of platforms throughout the years and has spawned numerous sequels, spinoffs, remakes, and even movies!

8) Half-Life 2 –

The game was released in 2004 to critical acclaim. It was praised for its visuals, gameplay, story, and voice acting. Nearly all critics praised it as one of the best games ever made. It was also successful with players as well; according to sales figures, the game has sold millions of copies worldwide.

9) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim –

The game was first released in November 2011 and has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide as of June 2013, as confirmed by Bethesda. It is one of the best-selling games of all time, with a huge volume of sales on Steam.

10) Super Mario Kart –

Released in 1992, this kart racing game quickly became one of Nintendo’s most popular games and spawned many sequels and spinoffs. It is a major part of the Nintendo brand which makes it no surprise that it is one of the best-selling video games ever made with millions of copies sold worldwide since its release. It is also the fourth best-selling title on SNES.

All of these games are worth checking out. There is no doubt that they have provided enjoyment for millions of people throughout the years. What other games deserve to make this list?

