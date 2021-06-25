George Floyd, Daunte Wright and Jacob Blake are not Worthy of Celebration.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Now for me, any untimely death is tragic. However, some folk in my purview deserve to be celebrated and some do not. As a man, I feel there are two type of men that I will never celebrate regardless of how they died: men who do not provide for or take care of their children and men that beat, rape, molest and assault women. Yes, I am sexist. I think women do not deserve to be taken advantage of by men. They way I see it, this is what the party of Jim Crow and slavery tends to advance.

For the poorly read, the party of slavery and Jim Crow was the Democrat party. A brief history of the Democrat party would show us this. We all know (or at least should) that If it were not for U.S. Representative Justin Morrill (R-VT) in 1862, who got the Land Grant Act passed, which established colleges for African Americans, there would be no state funded historically Black Colleges and Universities. Even before this, the historical record notes that the Republican Party was formed essential to counteract the pro-slavery policies of the Democratic Party during a period in the nation’s history in which we saw Democratic President Franklin Pierce signing the Kansas-Nebraska Act (which allowed for the expansion of slavery into newly acquired U.S. territories in 1854). Ironically the same year, Montgomery Blair, a republican argued in front of the Supreme Court on behalf of his client Dred Scott albeit it unsuccessfully where the record noted the only dissent with the court decision majority of seven democrats was Republican Justice John McLean.

Although many incorrectly believe that freed slaves were promised after emancipation and the 13th and 14th amendment 40 acres and a mule, this was never factually the case. The record documents that in 1866 Republican U.S. Representative Thaddeus Stevens introduced the legislation however it was vetoed by then Democratic President Andrew Johnson. Also that same year the Republican congress was able to override President Johnson’s veto of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 and his veto of the Freedman’s Bureau Act which was written to protect former slaves from Black codes put into law to deny rights granted by the 13th and 14th amendments. In addition, two times the following year, the Republican majority had to vote to over-ride Johnson’s veto of the legislation granting African Americans the right to vote.

Being unable to compete with the Republicans in the Federal legislatures, the Democratic Party, southern democrats whom were former confederate veterans found the “Ku Klux Klan in Pulaski, Tennessee, on December 24, 1865. To be accurate, the Ku Klux Klan was founded and formed to be the military wing of the Democratic Party and actions around the nation after its inception until this very day still supports this objective. KKK violence was aimed specifically intimidate and kill newly freed slaves and Republicans. For example, in September of 1868 Democrats in Louisiana murdered around 300 African Americans whom attempted to defend their assault against a Republican Newspaper editor. The following month, while campaigning for re-election, Republican U.S. House Representative James Hinds was assassinated by self-proclaimed Democrats and KKK members.

Now I know many would say that this was decades ago and I would agree, but what must not be forgotten is that the plan desired (in concert with democrats) was to construct and put in place policy designed to disenfranchise and keep blacks from owing land and in a position to sustain ourselves. Moreover, they wanted to defeat and keep Republicans equally at bay via terrorism. With the use of violence by the Party’s military wing (the KKK) and separating blacks from their land and placing them in positions not being able to provide for themselves, they formulated new policy at the federal level designed to make blacks dependent on democrats and the government as opposed to truly exercising inalienable rights associated with actual liberty.

Republicans fought back with policy. In 1871 the Republican congress passed the Ku Klux Klan act which outlawed the Democratic Party military wing. Republican President even dispatched troops to South Carolina after democrats threated blacks with death around the nation for even trying to vote. In one case, African American Republican activist Octavius Catto was murdered by democrats in Philadelphia. A few years later in 1874, nearly 30 were killed when democrats took control of the Louisiana state house because Republican Gov. William Kellogg dared to have an integrated administration.

When democrats returned to leadership, all of what had been put in place by Republicans was obviated. It was the democratic congress and President Grover Cleveland who repealed the Republicans Enforcement Act which gave African Americans the right to vote. Two years later America would see a Democratic Supreme Court uphold Plessy V. Ferguson. In 1901, Booker T. Washington would begin his lifelong battle protesting against the Alabama’s Democratic Party refusal to allow African Americans to vote.

Even during the time of Franklin Roosevelt democratic policy was moving more towards the views of dependency politics advocated by the KKK to form a dependency class of Americans based on color alone. In 1937 it was the Republicans who organized against FDR’s appointment of Ku Klux Klan member Senator Hugo Black to the Supreme Court and it was Democrat FDR, whom just three years later rejected the Republican Party’s call to integrate the armed forces.

In 1953 California’s Three-term Republican Governor Earl Warren wrote the landmark decision for Brown V. Board of Education after Assistant Attorney General of the Eisenhower administration Lee ranking argued the case on behalf of the Plaintiffs with Thurgood Marshall. On a roll it seemed, a Republican Federal judge, under threats from Democrats the blacks in the back of the bus law and ruled in favor of Rosa Parks.

Now in 2021, it appears that the desire is for the same political preference is to promote the perpetrators of criminal acts as being people worthy of veneration. Not David Dorn, Ashley Richardson, Kennedy Maxie, Secoriea Turner or Heaven Sutton. Instead they prefer to worship and celebrate people like George Floyd, Winston Smith and Jacob Blake. This confuses me for these men regardless of color should never be venerated in the cannon of history.

But then again it makes sense. Racism has always been the DNA of the Democrat party. America has a deep and colored history of racism. Once it was an everyday experience, now it is a fleeting memory except for the folk who do not want to see it abrogated. It is essential to these cats that George Floyd, a man with a vicious criminal history is a saint. Never mind he had been involved in and convicted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, criminal trespassing and entering a woman’s home and pointing a gun at her stomach while she was pregnant. Not to mention he robbed a pregnant woman in her home and pistol whipped her. Yet he is worshiped, and Heaven Sutton is memory holed.

Then there is Winston Smith. According to Minnesota court records, Smith had a lengthy criminal history. In 2017, he was convicted of aggravated robbery in the first degree. Also, we can add Daunte Wright. The 20-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this year had previously been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery in which he demanded a woman give him money while pointing the gun at her and choking her when she didn’t.

It is sad that these people died. But the lesson is that one reaps what the sow. George Floyd, Daunte Wright and Jacob Blake should not have died the way they did. But they brought it upon themselves. They should not warrant protest and they damn sure do not warrant celebration. Why venerate them and not other folk that never committed a crime in their life?

