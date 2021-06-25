Money / You are here: Home Business / 2021 Summer Trends from Our Fashion Insiders.

2021 Summer Trends from Our Fashion Insiders.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Have you ever wondered where fashion trends come from and who the “insiders” are that make them, well, trendy? A lot of trends are set based on fashion events like New York Fashion Week. What people are wearing and talking about. Other trends are set by social media influencers who target certain brands or styles.

At Shop Style Shark, our fashion insiders and community scour the internet, fashion trends, blogs, social media, and retailers to find out what the hottest trends are in fashion. Then, we bring that information to you – our customers. Below, find out what we predict will be the hottest trends for summer 2021.

2021 Summer Trends

As summer heats up, get your wardrobe summer ready with these trends:

Metallics are having a major fashion moment right now. We are seeing metallic trends in everything from shoes to hair accessories. Clogs: Clogs are something of an unexpected fashion trend. They had a moment in the 1990’s but have been mostly limited to Crocs since. Now, however, they are becoming a fashion staple. From traditional wood styles to sleek and sexy styles, this is a trend you might be surprised you like.

Conclusion

Summer 2021 was already brimming with possibility as the country reopened and people started venturing out again. But the trends we are currently seeing is more than enough reason to get excited about all that 2021 has to offer.

Staff Writer; Gary Brown