I Follow the Science – Men and Women are Biologically Different.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I wasn’t planning on writing this so I will keep it brief. I am a scientist by profession. More specifically if labels of exactness are important, I am a Behavioral epidemiologist. As a child the only two things I knew I wanted to do were write and become a scientist. One of the most basic and important areas in all of science is Biology. Biology is the study of life and all living organisms – can’t get more basic than this. It comprises subareas of expertise including but not limited to Anatomy (study of the structure of organisms), Histology (study of tissues), Physiology (functions of living organisms and their parts) and Cytology (cells). One cannot overstate the importance of all areas of Biology.

With respect to humans, through Biology is what the majority of what we know about life has come from, especially differences between organism. We have the science of Taxonomy to thank for this, which is concerned with the systematic classification of all living creatures and this includes humans. Humans are classified under the kingdom Animalia, the phylum Chordata and the class Mammalia. Mammals are warm-blooded vertebrate animals illustrious (typically) by the birth of live young, the production and secretion of milk by FEMALES to nourish their young and of having hair or fur. These are facts that are indisputable yet there is a troublesome trend of people claiming to pick and choose when they follow science. I say this to just remind folk that men and women are not the same and are biologically different and just by saying one is a woman doesn’t change biology no more than saying one is a porcupine or kangaroo makes them so. To affirm that men and women are not different based on biology is an argument that disavows that humans are mammals.

I will make my presentation terse by starting with the brain. Brain-imaging studies indicate that men’s and women’s brains are different. Specifically, these differences range well beyond the sternly reproductive sphere. This has nothing to do with one sex being dumber or smarter than the other but rather a pure discussion on morphology. For example, in terms of total brain size, men brains are larger and have more mass than women. This is factual by weight and mass and has nothing to do with intelligence. Likewise, women have larger hippocampus than men which is critical to learning and memory. Then again, a man’s amygdala s bigger than a woman’s which is hypothetically why the experiencing of emotions and the recollection of experiences varies between sexes. This is also why we know that women have stronger memories of emotional events than men and recall emotional memories more rapidly. If we truly desire a more proactive approach to tackling mental illness, study of the amygdala regarding depression or anxiety without disjointedly investigating men’s and women’s brains to understand their different predispositions would be self-defeating.

We also know that the two hemispheres of a woman’s brain (via corpus callosum) dialogue to each other more than a man. In a 2014, researchers imaged the brains of 428 male and 521 female youths and found that the females’ brains dependably displayed higher and stronger synchronized action between hemispheres, while the males’ brain activity was more tightly coordinated within local brain regions. This confirms that the white-matter cable that crosses and connects the hemispheres (corpus callosum) is superior in women than in men.

It is theorized that therefore males have better motor and spatial abilities, whereas females have superior memory and social cognition skills. Based on Neuroimaging the authors note: “In all supratentorial regions, males had greater within-hemispheric connectivity, as well as enhanced modularity and transitivity, whereas between-hemispheric connectivity and cross-module participation predominated in females.”

This is confirmed and explained by another area of science, Endocrinology. Physiologically men and women are not the same based on hormonal activity. Endocrinology demonstrates how and men and women have different contributing mediators for these dissimilarities which are sex-steroid hormones. The primary hormones in female mammals are called estrogens and in men it is testosterone. Male hormones or androgens manifest a strong presentation in utero. This means that testosterone permanently shapes their body and brain way before puberty and after.

Another consequence of differences in levels (genetic) of sex steroid hormones pertain to morphological differences between males and females. This regards differences in body composition particularly. Males display proportionately more muscle mass, more bone mass, and a lower percentage of body fat than women – all the consequence of the well-documented effects of gonadal steroid hormones on skeletal muscle and bone metabolism. This isn’t just factual for humans, but all mammals from cows to dogs.

Seems as if science and following the science is an exercise of convenience. Take this knuckle head from CNN who wrote: “?It’s not possible to know a person’s gender identity at birth, and there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth.” This is utter BS. Does it have a dick? Look at a dog or any other animal and this can be cleared up quicker than acne.

So, in summary let me break it down for you. If you accept and claim that you are a mammal but cannot without biological impairment give live birth or produce and secrete milk to nourish your offspring, you are not and cannot be a woman or female. Yes, this is sexist for genetic sex (XX or XY) is real. Sex differences in lung size is real. Men have larger lungs, lung airways, and superior lung distribution capacity than women. Sex differences in heart size is real. Men have larger hearts. So, get over it. If you say you are not a mammal then cool. But if you admit you are, keep that snake oil to yourself. MEIOSIS and MITOSIS are a fact of biology, just as red and white blood cells. Men are not women and women are not men – it is just a fact of life just like a woman can’t have a penis. I am neither transphobic or homophobic, rather I am idiotphobic and can’t stand to allow idiocy to run rampant without a challenge – we got too much of that already.

