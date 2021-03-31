Opportunity.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Dear Black Man,

I hope this letter find you in good health. During our last conversation we discussed the importance of living in our purpose. After that conversation I realized that we did not touch on how to identify what your purpose is. It’s quite easy. Self-evaluate to identify the thing you do well naturally, God’s gift to you. Once you discover what that gift is, find a problem in society and use that gift to help as many people as possible. Simple enough, I think. You can also pray and ask God to reveal to you what your purpose is. Now that we have discussed that I want to share with you one of my recent experiences.

Earlier this week I was searching for food. I was on lunch, so I didn’t have much time to look. Normally I eat leftovers from the night before, however I didn’t have any. So here I am driving around looking for food when this heavenly smelled attacked my nose. It was the smell of BBQ. You may not know this, but I love BBQ. I usually only eat mines because it’s the best in the world. I hadn’t had BBQ in since moving to Murfreesboro. So, I decided I’d try it out. Plus, the restaurant was owned by a black man. We met a few months back and he told to check him out. I don’t really like eating out, so it took me a while. But at any rate. I pull up into the parking lot and enter the store. The prices are a little high, $10 for two wings and two sides, however I don’t complain. I order my food, but to my chagrin they don’t have any wings. What kind of BBQ joint runs out of wings?

I don’t fret. I decide I’d try a beef sausage. All they sold was pork. I don’t eat pork. I thanked them for their time and exited the restaurant. In my head I clowned them for their prices and not having menu items. I told myself I would not be going back. I would not be giving them another opportunity. This is what sparked today’s letter.

Later that night I was sitting on the balcony replaying the events of the day. For some reason that BBQ incident did not sit well with me. Not because of them being unprepared. My response to them didn’t sit well with me. After one less than stellar encounter I wrote them off and vowed never to return. How many restaurants have I gone back to after an experience that was far worst than what I had experienced with the BBQ joint? I returned to a restaurant after an incident of food poisoning. Albeit it took a while, but nevertheless I gave them another chance. Why was I so unwilling to extend the same opportunity to one of my people?

The reason is black men do not receive as many chances as other men. Black businesses do not have as many chances as businesses owned by other races. Not even from black people. We will continually go to stores where we are followed and disrespected, however if a black business forgets to send you a thank you for shopping with us email; we call that business ungrateful and vow to never do business with them again. It’s crazy. It’s like we celebrate spending money in places where we are tolerated while only tolerating places where we are celebrated. To explain this, I would have to go into the brainwashing of black people that caused us to think the white man’s ice is colder than our ice, however that is not the purpose of this article.

The purpose of this article is to encourage you always put your best foot forward. Whether you are a business owner, an employee, or unemployed; make sure you always put your best foot forward. Harsh reality of life is that we do not receive as many opportunities as other groups. Although that may not be fair, young black man life’s not fair, we still must perform. We still must exceed expectations. For some reason, the standards placed on us exceed the standards placed on others. Black men must be damn near perfect. When we do not display that perfection; we are disappointments. I think that is because the world sees how much potential you have black man. They do everything to prevent you from realizing and ultimately achieving that potential while simultaneously turning its nose up at you for not living up to it. Yes, it is crazy, but it is what it is. We aren’t going to change the world until we change the world. In order for that to happen; we must put our best foot forward in whatever situation we are in. Black men are the most feared and envied humans on Earth. Ever wonder why that is? Put your best foot forward in all your endeavors and you’ll see why.

Peace and Blessings

P.S. I went back to give the BBQ place a second chance. It was horrible.

Staff Writer; Christian Johnson

One may also connect with this brother over on Instagram; CJTheWriter.