What Has Happened to Cyberpunk 2077?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Early reviews of Cyberpunk 2077 were encouraging, but once gamers had their hands on it, they found that it had issues on PCs and was nearly unusable on consoles. Sony Corp. pulled the game from the PlayStation Store and promised refunds, an extraordinary development, while Microsoft Corp. placed a sticker on the game warning consumers that they can encounter performance problems on Xbox One before the game is updated. CD Projekt is being sued by investors who say they were duped.

Cyberpunk 2077 was marketed as a captivating story that would acquaint players in a true-to-life sci-fi world when CD Projekt Red revealed it in 2012. Ever since, enthusiasts have indeed been introduced to spectacular teaser videos, celebrity endorsements from Keanu Reeves and many others, as well as articles declaring Cyberpunk 2077 to be the most awaited video game of the year. After Cyberpunk 2077’s release, hundreds of video game players have produced video clips showcasing the game’s various flaws and vulnerabilities, most of which are humorous.

Against every metric, Cyberpunk 2077 was indeed a remarkable project. The Witcher, CD Projekt’s recent hit, is based inside a medieval fantasyland packed with swords and magic. Anything in Cyberpunk, on the other hand, deviated from the paradigm. Cyberpunk was more science fiction than fantasy. Cyberpunk uses a first-person perspective rather than a third-person camera where the player’s character appeared briefly. CD Projekt has invested in advanced technologies, new personnel, and new strategies in order to develop Cyberpunk.

Another example of CD Projekt going too far was its attempt to build the innovative technologies for the game engine the studio planned to use for Cyberpunk 2077, the majority of that was completely new, which delayed development. One staff member likened the procedure to attempt to steer a train when the paths directly ahead of you are being laid simultaneously. If the track-layers had been given a couple of months’ warning, things would have gone quite efficiently.

The amount of time people spent waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 is equal to their frustration. While Cyberpunk was revealed in 2012, the developer was already focusing on its former game at that point, and consistent production activities didn’t begin before mid-2016, according to staff members. As per people close to the situation, it was only when CD Projekt effectively started focusing on the game.

The reveal of Cyberpunk 2077 is amongst the most noticeable failures in video game history, a disaster in the middle of the Christmas season by a company generally known as a business favorite. It highlights the difficulties that game developers will face whenever making so-called AAA games that have been in production for years and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Although The Witcher 3 was developed by a team of 240 in-house developers, Cyberpunk’s achievements indicate that the game has over 500 in-house developers. People who were working on Cyberpunk 2077 said that departments sometimes felt compartmentalized and poorly organized since CD Projekt wasn’t used to such a large scale. CD Projekt, on the other hand, appeared understaffed. Hundreds of employees and hundreds of staff worked on titles like Grand Theft Auto V as well as Red Dead Redemption II, which are also held up as symbols of the company’s commitment to quality.

According to many sources involved with the production, as the official launch approached, somebody at the studio noticed the project was in poor shape as well as wanted more time. There were holes in the dialogue. Any of the acts were not working well. There were already big glitches being found as the administration revealed in October that perhaps the title had “gone gold” which it was about to be ready. As developers worked to patch as many bugs as they could, Cyberpunk 2077 was postponed for another 3 weeks.

