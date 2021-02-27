Misc. / You are here: Home Education / TLAMNPC – Twin Lakes Academy Middle School – Newspaper Club.

TLAMNPC – Twin Lakes Academy Middle School – Newspaper Club.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Mrs. Canepa and Mr. Jackson teachers at TLAM are sharing their experiences as published authors, seasoned educators and veteran WordPress content creators helping students to manage the first newspaper at TLAM. Students will be writing about activities going on at the school each week and posting on their developing website on WordPress. These are exciting times for the students, they get to share their views of the world on subjects they enjoy.

The address for the newspaper is https://tlamnpc.wordpress.com/

Students will be learning new skills in web development, journalism, graphic design, animation, interviewing and reporting of news stories. Students are thrilled about their opportunities to create content to post online for students, faculty and staff to read, and for parents and the community to be involved with. The students making up the newspaper team are Mildred (8th), Arellys (6th), Charlie (6th), Hannah (6th), Natalie (6th), Laevan (6th), Angelina (6th) and Matthew (7th).

They represent the diverse student body of TLAM – Twin Lakes Academy Middle. The platform being used is WordPress (WP) platform that manages 45% of all web sites on the Internet through it’s open-source development. Mrs. Canepa and Mr. Jackson are published bloggers and content creators on the WP platform and blog on their individual sites as well. Both have been writing for several years and have developed publishing skills they are gladly sharing with the students in the newspaper club.

The community is invited to read what students are writing and contributing as their skills grow in writing and publishing.

Staff Writer; William D. Jackson & Pamela K.Canepa

