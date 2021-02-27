Dear Mr. Elon Musk.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Dear Mr. Elon Musk:

I am writing to you to request a favor. I do not know you personally and I (personally) count this as a blessing from God. But with all loquacious iniquities aside, I have a somber courtesy, or rather request I would like for you to seriously consider and undertake – could you please neural link President Joe Biden’s brain to Donald Trump’s Brain? Now please do not laugh, I am dead serious.

As you may know, given your purported level of brilliance and voracious appetite for consuming the written word, we have a problem living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and that problem by its proper noun is Joe Biden. True, some would argue that the problem is not in residence there given that Kamala “slob on Willie Brown’s knob” Harris is taking and making phone calls with world leaders on behalf (albeit unknowingly to him) of our current sitting president, but conjecture and mis-gendering aside, the problem remains.

The problem is that Joe Biden is not all there. If I had my choice I’d rather have Cartman of SouthPark fame in the oval office than him, seeing that my vote for 45 was tossed out and considered untenable to the folks who decided on my behalf that Biden was what was best for me to represent these United States of America. Again, my locution is that such a mental disposition is dangerous and like walking on thin ice with $5000 in silver bars on ones back. Here is a man, who not only refuses to announce his preferred pronouns but also has had two aneurisms. Not one but two with an equal amount of surgeries. As you may know, in February of 1988, he suffered two life-threatening brain aneurysms and underwent a microsurgical craniotomy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Even with such treatment, “people who experience subarachnoid hemorrhage may have permanent neurological damage” according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

I want to encourage you to use President Biden as a crash test dummy for your neural link research, God knows Americans could sure use it and even as a beta test it would be an upgrade from Biden 1.0 or should I say more accurately 48.0 (years in office). What is there to lose, from my reading, you have already successfully wired up a monkey to play video games albeit I admit I am unaware of the genius and species of said primate. Way I figure, reckon if you can Neuralink a computer chip into a monkey’s skull via microscopic wires to connect it to its brain, then we can do the same for Biden. I admit the assumption is that he has a brain may be an issue, but I move toward glass half full over half empty. Not to mention he has a mean Mario cart game when playing with kids.

Biden has proven his cognitive decline in real time. This trip to Texas, to talk about a major winter storm while in 70 plus degree weather proves it. I would add allowing members of his State Department staff to be probed anally by the Chinese Communist Party to collect possibly their DNA could be proof. But placing this away, dude is cuckoo for cocoa puffs. Smelling kids aside and suggesting Blacks and Hispanics are to dumb to use the internet even with cell phones in hand, he states openly that committing genocide against the Uyghurs is just a Chinese cultural norm.

I am surprised this was not advocated for by the mainstream media. But then again, I am not. Guess it is just a microcosm of how far the nation has fallen if five weeks if that. Nothing says neural link Biden to Trump like democrats call for the nuclear codes to be taken out of his control – a natural response when the only campaign message basement approved was, I’m not orange man and orange man bad.

No matter what folks say about Trump, he did not undertake ripping this sovereign nation to pieces like what is visible from the Biden plate. With Trump we got 7 million new jobs – more than three times government experts’ projections, an increase in almost $6,000 if middle class family income – more than five times the gains during the entire previous administration, an unemployment rate reached 3.5 percent, the lowest in a half-century, 40 months in a row with more job openings than job-hiring’s and more Americans reported being employed than ever before – nearly 160 million. He made permanent $255 million in annual funding for HBCUs, increased funding for the Federal Pell Grant program, signed into law landmark criminal justice reform., decreased veteran homelessness, achieved record-low veteran unemployment, and I won’t mention crushing illegal immigration and child trafficking and making American energy independent. There is way more shit I can attest to that he has done to benefit all Americans but I will not go there fore only TV watchers are unaware of these deeds.

They hated Trump so much that they were willing to destroy America to do it. So, Mr. Musk, please just consider my suggestion. America needs it. What’s wrong with putting Americans before the rest of the world? If a virus came from Rocky Mountains or China, why not call it the Rocky Mountain or China virus? Let’s get that neural link up.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

