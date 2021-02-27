You are here: Home Health / How to Check in On Your Friends.

How to Check in On Your Friends.

(ThyBlackMan.com) We are not always able to chat about the issues we experience, especially when everyone has their own issues and problems going on. Reaching out can be very difficult for a number of reasons. Your friend might not want to bother you, or they may be worried about you too. However, we must make an effort to check in on our friends to see how they’re doing. Most of the time, they might say that they’re dealing with things the best way they can. At other times though, a simple check in might make a huge difference in making them feel better. If you’re interested in learning some more, keep reading to find out how you can check in on your friends.

Ask them how they are

It may seem very simple, but the first thing you can do to check in on your friends is to ask them how they are. This one question can make a huge difference in someone’s life and it could provide a fantastic opportunity for them to communicate their feelings. Many people struggle with reaching out, especially men, so we must do all we can to simply ask our friends if they’re okay. Sometimes all we need is a helping hand or some advice and we can get ourselves back on the road.

Suggest they reach out to a professional

If you chat to your friend and it seems like you may not be able to help them as much as you’d like, perhaps refer them to a helpline or suggest that they make an appointment with their doctor. It is a common misconception that things must be bad in order to reach out – this is the case with many individuals who feel like they’re wasting people’s time. However, this isn’t true; we should be encouraging our friends to reach out whenever they need. If they don’t enjoy speaking on the phone, they can engage in online counselling. This option is a great way to make use of counselling apps and online platforms.

Make some plans

Research suggests that a great way of ensuring that our minds stay healthy is to go out with our friends and socialise. You can do this by asking your friends if they want to go out for a walk, watch a movie or even have a walk about town. Socialising is a great way to get out of our heads and think about almost anything else other than our stresses. Plus, who doesn’t love a trip to their favourite restaurant?

Pick up the phone

Now that the world is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, regularly meeting up and socialising is becoming a little more difficult now than ever before. This, in turn, can make people feel lonely and disassociated from society. A great way to engage with your friends is to have a phone or video call with them. Chatting about anything else is a sure way to make us feel better.

How often do you check in on your friends?

Staff Writer; Paul Carter