Post Donald Trump; Decadent Morons and Other Elites.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Less than a month into the new administration and more than 50 executive actions and orders later, it seems as if living in an America under the leadership of the progressive left will be hard, expensive and dangerous. Appears as if every and each policy decision made to date either favor nations in competition with and/or who are an economic threat to America like China, or supports domestic actions that make all the lives of Americans less safe – whether it pertains to immigration or contrived social justice problems. If miraculously they are not targeted in either of these directions, they attack the very fabric and intellect of our collective history and understanding.

But nope, seems it is better to destroy a nation that venerates people like Abraham Lincoln and qualities like responsibility and the import of a full days’ worth of work. Or to reinforce the notion that law enforcement officers are more dangerous than treacherous criminals and all Trump supporters (or any other) are racist fascist bigots domestic terrorist extremist worse than ISIS. This is a world where lawlessness is preferred to order and a police state in our nation’s capital to liberty: just because the U.S. is supposedly a flawed and irredeemable nation, citizen included. The worse is adored and the best or rational must be cancelled. If embarrassment cannot be used to cancel and destroy the targeted individual, political party, book, movie or wrong think, then one must take away your ability to work, destroy your family and banish you to the end of the Earth.

We have defeated racism now because Aunt Jemimah has changed its name and the San Francisco School district has changed the names of schools that had nothing to do with the racist, imperialist, colonial homophobic patriarchy (well maybe not the patriarchy) and took a knee during the national anthem. The traditional middle-class family unit is now the enemy of the state. All policy is designed to destroy this DNA of American society. Take the longing to raise the minimum wage. This is easily just a ploy to aid the agenda of big business. They are the only people capable of being able to afford this. If the administration cared they wouldn’t do this. If they did, they would at least either have one rate for large corporations and another for small local small-town businesses. They would also scale rates such to have it vary in different places based on the cost of living. If they do not change or amend this “livable wage” nonsense, all it will do is increase mechanization and just destroy main street, middle class small businesses. America will be left with large corporate breeders the likes of the WA Post, Amazon, Target, CNN and Apple. Most if not all small businesses will cease to exist. In 2020, small businesses lost 30 percent of revenues and estimates suggest more than 30 percent closed permanently.

The question should be how and who does this shitty policy help and hurt? What does it mean to average citizens to rejoin the Paris climate agreement or World Health Organization when they do more to help large corporations and give China and India a pass at our economic and environmental expense? Our tax money fund these worthless entities disproportionately. Yet we are asked to give up meat, air travel and all fossil fuels as if our enemies like China and economic competitors like India and the EU will give them up as well. Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and declaring war on fracking only hurts America and prevent our achieving energy independence. To be honest, this is neither the way to be tough on Russia nor hard on China.

Although we should be keeping our eye on the CCP’s militarization/military buildup of the South China Sea and aggression against Taiwan, we seem to be taking them on a date. To placate the CCP, The Biden administration has taken several actions that serve no productive benefit for the U.S. Records from the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs confirm that President Joe Biden just revoked the Trump administration policy that would force American universities to reveal cooperation with chapters of the Confucius Institute and the CCP. It would force all “primary, secondary, and post-secondary institutions” to disclose all contracts and transactions with the CCP and Confucius Institute, penalizing “schools that do not report information” by taking away their certification for the Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

The Biden administration is also looking at Trump’s order that forces TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell its American stake to Oracle and Walmart. The charge was that TikTok was collecting data on more than 100m American users on behalf of the communist party. As of now, it has been halted, according to unnamed officials in news reports. Like the Confucius Institute policy, if he does, it would be a gigantic conquest for ByteDance and the CCP. Moreover, the Biden Administration rescinded an executive order issued by President Trump proposed to keep foreign nations, the CCP easy, out of our power grid [see Subpoint C].

If you looked close enough, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference from the Chinese and democrat elite coastal autocracies. In both cases, their power and wealth emanate from an iron-fisted authoritarianism that they use to maintain control and subjugate their citizenry. The laws are for thee and not me. Their mutual money game is cheap labor – progressive regimes here export millions of American manufacturing jobs off to China for cheap labor resulting in the diminish earning potential of U.S. workers. This is the key and what makes them rich. Regardless if It Joe Bidden or his brother, his son and son-in-law or all the fat cats he will situate in high paying government jobs that require negligible work, skill or intelligence, all parties from Amazon to Apple and the NBA to Jeff Bezos justify this because they see the average American as ignorant racist dumb hick who are just impediments to a global world order they assume is what was best in the name of progress.

Donald Trump’s knew this, and therefore he was dangerous to the liberal cause. He recognized that ending all the regime change democracy installing wars, returning manufacturing from China and addressing immigration, was good for America but bad for the plutocratic establishment. Therefore “make America great again resonated. It had nothing to do with past racist ills or a collective penchant for control instituted by a white western culture: no, it was about economic patriotism. People not easily swayed by racial division saw this, but the elite living outside of “flyover country” could not due to their insulting and absurd arrogance.

I imagine they are anxious to make up what they were unable to steal the past four years. President Joe Biden’s nominee for director of the CIA, William J. Burns, was president of a think tank that has received around $2 million from a Chinese businessman associated with the Chinese Communist Party. As president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Burns also invited many congressional staffers to attend a junket to China, where they met with communist party operatives. It was asked if Trump was colluding with Russia, query should be is Biden and clan working with China? Banning Keystone XL and ending fracking could suggest they are.

Basics safety and economic sense suggest that a supply of oil from Canada will not only reduce dependency on Russian oil by our European allies, it also sures up U.S. fuel security. This is what is so dumbfounding. The decision hurts one of our most trusted allies and at the same time rewards nations the likes of China, Venezuela, and Iran. Yet back home gas prices have increased nearly 20 percent since the inauguration and President Biden has ended the “national emergency” at the southern border Trump authorized in 2019. Add to this the rise in violent crime across the nation which saw an increase in murder rates in major cities of 30 percent last year. Overall, there were around 1,200 more deaths from murder last year when compared to 2019. Scenes of random attacks in New York, elderly Asians being assaulted in the Bay area and the senseless murder of a child in Wichita and two women in Vacaville, California shows we are on a path of nothing good.

There are also the lies about the promise to provide $2,000 in direct relief payments which suddenly have become $1400 while billionaire Warren Buffet is set to make a killing using his train oil tank cars carry the crude the Keystone XL pipeline would have carried safer with fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

The Biden Administration’s policies only lift China’s economy at the expense of ours. Solar panels are not made in the U.S., they are made in China and will result in increasing America’s dependence on the CCP. House Democrats have even just stopped an amendment introduced by Rep. Elise Stefanik to ban money from Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package from going to entities tied to communist China. It would have banned U.S. taxpayers’ stimulus funds from going to businesses controlled or owned by the Chinese Communist Party.

Yes, they are after us, he was just in the way. Muslim terrorists aren’t terrorists anymore, but the American voters are. We all see this and worse know that evil has no race. Too bad the decadent and moronic elites and the rank and file progressives of the democrat party don’t.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

