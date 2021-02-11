You are here: Home Health / 9 Things You Might Not Know About The Vitamins/Supplements You Take.

9 Things You Might Not Know About The Vitamins/Supplements You Take.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Most of us have taken a vitamin supplement at some point in our lives. You might have taken them to help boost your nutrition, prevent poor health, and fight common illnesses.

Vitamins are substances that perform various functions in your body, from normal cell function, to assist in bone growth and development. There are a total of 13 vitamins. Vitamin supplements are taken to meet the requirements of the body, those that cannot be satisfied with a diet alone.

But actually, how much do you know about the vitamin supplements you buy?

There are a lot of myths about vitamins and supplements in terms of what is needed, how much is required, and what the side effects are. If you are struggling to wade through all of the information about vitamin supplements, this article is for you. We offer more updated info that can improve your health and wellness.

Supplements Do Not Replace Whole Foods

The term supplements translate to “in addition of.” There is a common myth that taking vitamin supplements can replicate a healthy, nutritious diet. But, in reality, supplements are not a substitute for healthy food. You cannot use supplements as a way to fix your diet. They can just help you bridge the gap between what you get from your food and what you don’t.

You cannot expect to live a disease-free life by consuming supplements along with a diet that comprises only junk foods.

You Cannot Follow A One Size Fits All Approach

Your diet, lifestyle, health status, and sleep habits are not the same as anyone else. This makes sense that you should not take the same supplements as everyone else. Moreover, in most cases, you might get an adequate amount of vitamins from your diet, there is a lesser chance you may need a supplement. Not everyone needs the same nutrient of the same quantity.

For example, a pregnant woman might need more iron. And if you are a vegan, you might fall short of Vitamin B12, which comes from animal foods.

You Cannot Overdose On Vitamins

Your body needs vitamins to operate as efficiently as possible, but only in specific amounts. If you overdose on vitamins, it can lead to vitamin toxicity and can harm your vital organs. It can happen with any vitamin. For every vitamin, there is an established Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA), as well as a Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL).

For example, excess intake of Vitamin B6 can create nerve pain, and excessive iron supplements can cause constipation, nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, and fainting.

All Supplements Cannot Be Taken Together

Certain nutrients block the absorption of others, while others can help in the absorption of other nutrients in the body. All supplements cannot be taken together, and therefore, you need to check with your doctor or dietitian before combining two supplements.

For example, do not take Vitamin E and fish oil together. Both are blood thinners and can make you bleed more easily. And calcium supplement competes with the absorption of iron in your body.

Know The Difference Between Water-Soluble And Fat-Soluble Vitamins

There are two kinds of vitamins – fat-soluble and water-soluble vitamins. Water-soluble vitamins are those which the body uses what it needs and gets rid of any excess through urine. Whereas, any excessive fat-soluble vitamins are stored by the body for longer periods. These fat-soluble vitamins are the ones that need special attention.

You need to ensure that you are not consuming more than the UL of vitamins like A, D, E, and K.

You Probably Do Not Need A Multivitamin

Many people turn to multivitamins to ensure they are getting their recommended daily allowance of all vitamins. However, there is no strong evidence to prove that taking multivitamins makes you healthier. Multivitamins do not protect you from chronic disease or death, and their use is not justified.

Moreover, vitamins are not the only thing that makes a diet healthy or unhealthy. There are various other nutrients too. So, you cannot expect a multivitamin pill to erase all the negative qualities of the junk food or unhealthy fat you consumed.

Supplements Can Interact With Other Medications You Take

If you are currently on any medication regularly, you should talk with your doctor about drug-nutrient and drug-supplement interactions.

A drug-nutrient interaction is any reaction that occurs between a vitamin, any other nutrient, and a medication. A drug-supplement interaction is any reaction that occurs between a supplement and a medication.

For example, Vitamin K can be dangerous for anyone taking Warfarin, a blood thinner, as it can reduce the effectiveness.

Do Not Take Your Vitamins On An Empty Stomach

Do you usually take a multivitamin pill the first thing in the morning? Think twice before you do it again.

Although vitamin supplements can be consumed at any time of the day, you must take fat-soluble vitamins only with a little food that has some amount of fat. Taking supplements empty stomach also causes nausea because sometimes your body secretes more acidic digestive juices than required, to break down the supplement. This, in turn, can lead to an upset stomach.

Supplements Are Not Medicines

You might assume that just because supplements come in a tablet form, it is a medicine. But supplements are not medicines. They cannot be used for treating or curing a specific medical condition. They are taken to meet the daily nutritive requirements of the body, and to keep diseases and disorders at bay.

Nothing beats the nutrient power of a healthy diet

With all of the above information, you can clearly understand that supplements can never replace your food. Having a balanced diet that includes all the necessary vitamins and other nutrients will restrain you from worrying about any excess vitamins, side effects from supplements, and potentially dangerous ingredients.

Do not underestimate the power of a nutrient-packed diet compared to a supplement pill made in a factory.

Finally, if you are interested in taking vitamins or supplements, consult your doctor or a registered dietitian.

