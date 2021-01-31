Joe Biden’s phony ‘National Terrorism Alert’.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Joe Biden is the not the commander in chief of the United States; he’s the scaremonger in chief.

After nine days at the helm, he seems content to make in everything in the country “illegal by proclamation” – while we worry, locked-down in our homes.

We’ve never had a worse president – and that fact stands even if he doesn’t make one more decree.

This is my introduction to discussing his Department of Homeland Security’s National Terrorism Alert, which has its gaze fixed right on you and me, and all faithful followers of President Donald J. Trump.

Either the Biden people are extremely paranoid beyond my wildest imagination, or they really believe that the president who left office on schedule, without a word of provocation to his buoyant, spirited MAGA crowds, is a danger to the nation. I was at Trump’s Washington speech to about 600,000 cheering, hopeful fans. He didn’t say anything like he’s accused of, and the couple hundred wackos that trashed the Capitol were there an hour before he spoke!

The acting secretary of DHS has issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin because of “a heightened threat environment” across the United States that will “persist in the weeks following the successful presidential Inauguration. Information suggests that some ideologically motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence.”

What are they worried about? Information that “suggests” that some ideologically motivated “violent” extremists with “objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition,” as well as “other perceived grievances fuel by false narratives,” could continue to mobilize to “incite or commit violence.” This is terror alert? I suggest when some other misguided enthusiast for the ex-president does something violent, arrest him on the spot. We don’t need this kind of nonsense drafted in advance, with the possibility of inciting them into action!

But it gets worse. Much worse.

“Throughout 2020, Domestic Violent Extremists (DVEs) targeted individuals with opposing views engaged in First Amendment-protected, non-violent protest activity,” the rebirthed DHS, which through 2020 made MAGA-world history chasing down people who resembled these DVEs. Biden’s new DHS doesn’t sound like it has the stomach for it.

Ahhh, but then they get more specific about what motivates the dangerous terrorists: “anger over COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 election results, and police use of force.” They suggest that “on occasion” they have carried out attacks against government facilities.

The El Paso punk that slaughtered 23 people in August 2019 mentioned in the next paragraph doesn’t sound like a Trump fan to me. But it makes the alert sound ominous. These Biden folks will go to any length to claim Trump or Trump’s fans are motivated by white supremacy.

But Joe Biden’s DHS isn’t just about preventing terrorism and violence. It’s also against “threats meant to intimidate or coerce specific populations on the basis of their religion, race, ethnicity, identity or political views” [Emphasis added.]

You mean the DHS is interested in violence and threats against populations based on political views? Introduce them to the media, Big Tech, Antifa and BLM. After all, they’re asking for leads.

“We ask the public to report suspicious activity and threats of violence, including online activity, to local law enforcement, FBI Field Offices, or their local Fusion Center.”

This DHS bulletin is reminiscent of official intelligence reports put out before Donald Trump nearly cleaned it up starting in 2017.

Here’s what the former CIA director, John Brennan, had to say toward the end of 2020: “Dishonesty, especially that coming out of the Donald Trump campaign, and the fact that you have certain networks that continue to misrepresent the facts in a very willful and dishonest fashion, is the main risk. Trump has a very well-established and recognized track record of misrepresenting the truth, and he will continue to do so. And unfortunately, there are too many people who just drink in that demagogic rhetoric that he spews out.”

They’re still living with that guy in their nightmares.

I can’t wait to see what his second act will entail.

Written by Joseph Farah

Official website; https://twitter.com/josephfarah