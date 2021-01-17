You are here: Home News / Tech Giant Google Is Evil.

Tech Giant Google Is Evil.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Famously, Google’s motto is “Don’t Be Evil.” Maybe “famously” isn’t the right word. “Hilariously” is more appropriate because Google is, in fact, an evil company. But it’s not just Google. Name the tech giant and they are pretty much working in ways that are detrimental, if not downright destructive, to the United States of America and the freedoms we hold dear. Google not only tracks every keystroke you make, but it also manipulates your worldview without you even knowing it.

The biggest problem with Google is the monopoly control they have over internet searches. They control almost everything people see on the Internet. “Just Google it” has become a common saying – they’re the Q-Tip or Kleenex of getting information. But there’s a very big, very important difference between Google and other products that become “the name” of their brand.

If you use a different cotton swab, it’ll pretty much do the same thing as a Q-Tip. If you blow your nose into another tissue, it’ll work the same way as a Kleenex. If you search in Google, you will get a completely different set of returns than you will if you use any other search engine. Others will show you what you are looking for, but Google will show you what they want you to see.

A couple of weeks ago I was looking for a column I had written back in 2016 called, “How Easy Do We Have To Make It To Vote?” With all the talk for “voter suppression” and other liberal lies, I needed some of the information I wrote about how easy it truly already is to vote in the United States. So I went to Google and typed in the title without putting the search words in quotation marks (an “advanced search”). Simple, right? Not so much.

It didn’t come up. What Google did return was a bunch of left-wing sites and stories about how to vote, how to make it easier to vote, and how Republicans are suppressing the vote somehow. After scrolling through seven pages of results, I went to Bing.com. Searched exactly the same way, and my column was the first result. That made sense, as I was, after all, entering the exact title.

It wasn’t just my column. It’s pretty much the same with everything conservative or insufficiently liberal. Go to Google and type, “Hillary Clinton dissent is patriotic,” without putting it in quotes, and click on the video search option. What you will find are left-wing fluff videos of or about Hillary. What you won’t find is the video of her screeching, “I’m sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and disagree with this administration, somehow you’re not patriotic. We need to stand up and say we’re Americans, and we have the right to debate and disagree with any administration,” in reference to the George W. Bush administration.

Go to Bing.com and it’s the first result in videos. The same goes for every other search engine, like DuckDuckgo.com, just not Google. They don’t want people to get access to that audio.

If you search “Hillary Clinton sick and tired,” Bing will still return the correct video as the first result, DuckDuckGo has it second. Google does not return it at all or at least not in the first 10 pages of results. All you get from Google are videos of Bernie Sanders whiningly declaring in the 2016 primary that he’s “sick and tired of hearing about her damn emails.” Page after page of it. How many returns of the same exact thing could anyone need?

Is this because Google has gotten sloppy? When they started their search engine it was by far the best. You could find what you were looking for, no matter what it was, almost immediately. Now, it’s different.

If you want to know what Huffington Post, Daily Kos, NBC News, or any other left-wing organization has to say on an issue, Google has you covered. If you want information contrary to a liberal narrative, you’re not likely to find it.

One of the most pernicious powers the media had before the Internet was the power to ignore stories or information, deciding what the public needed to know. The Internet took that power away – allowing people to see what they’d left (and hoped would stay) on the cutting-room floor. Google is bringing back that business model, actively working to manipulate the public into a perverted view of the world and, more importantly, a way of thinking they want to impose. There are a lot of words to describe that way of acting, and at the top of the list is evil.

Written by Derek Hunter

Official website; http://twitter.com/derekahunter