You are here: Home Health / Sex 101; 4 Ways to Overcome a Sex Addiction.

Sex 101; 4 Ways to Overcome a Sex Addiction.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Sometimes in life, things can get overwhelming. We all search for ways to alleviate stress and pain. For some people, it’s food or shopping. For others, it’s gambling or sleeping. Then there’s the segment of people who cast their cares away through sex. A lot of sex.

While women are just as likely to become addicted to sex, men are the largest demographic that face this problem. It may not seem like a big deal, but relying on sex as the answer for everything is not healthy and can be an indication of an addiction that needs to be addressed. In fact, such an addiction is known as a behavioral addiction or “process addiction.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with a secret sex addiction, it’s time to get help. Here are some ways to do that.

Get Help



This may seem like a no-brainer but many people just don’t get the help they need. Whether it’s due to shame or not believing they even have a problem, if you find yourself unable to cope without sex (among other issues) you could have an addiction and you should get help. Professional help is ideal, but if you are not ready to do that, find someone, ideally another man, that you can confide in about your issue.

Avoid Triggers

The truth is we are all triggered by something. Once you realize you have a problem, it’s best to avoid the things that can trigger your urge to give in to your desires. This means steering clear of movies, pictures, conversations, and other things that feed your addiction. Starving the habit is a very effective step. But to avoid relapsing, it’s best to use this suggestion along with another form of treatment to make sure you have as many bases as possible covered.

Be Honest

You have got to be honest with yourself. It’s okay to admit it because as we all know, that is the first step in any process. If you cannot admit that your wanting to have sex all the time or that you use sex as a way to soothe, etc. is a problem, then you will never be able to have a healthy relationship with sex. Take the step, swallow your pride, and make the move to overcome your addiction.

Mental Health

Too often, the things we face are the result of experiences or trauma we’ve never really dealt with. Why do you like sex so much? Is it merely because of how it feels or is there an underlying factor that you have never considered? Perhaps there is something you need to address from your past that is the catalyst for your addiction to sex.

Sex is not a bad thing; we all know that. But if you find yourself dealing with compulsive sexual behaviors, you may have an addiction. The best thing you can do for you, your family and your future is to get the help you need.

Staff Writer; Rasheda Abdullah