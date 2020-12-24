You are here: Home Ent. / Project 007 Release Date, Gameplay, Features, Story: What We Know So Far.

Project 007 Release Date, Gameplay, Features, Story: What We Know So Far.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It’s not surprising why Project 007 release date is one of the much-awaited moments in the video game industry. The level of fluidity and excitement stealth elements bring is rare to find in other games. And what makes the next James Bond game more exciting is the fact that it is coming from IO Interactive, the creators of the critically acclaimed Hitman series.

Project 007 Gameplay Features & Story

A new James Bond game means fans can expect lots of twists and turns in the storyline. With stealth being one of the core gameplay elements, it is safe to assume that Project 007 is in safe hands considering the track record of IO Interactive with their Hitman series.

Previous James Bond games, particularly 007 Legends, was a disaster in terms of gameplay features. The written instructions for literally everything killed the excitement leading the game to receive a lot of negative responses from players and video game critics.

Project 007 is the first James Bond game to come after 2012’s 007 Legends. The game is still in the early development stage, it will feature an original and completely new story of James Bond and his life as a secret agent. IO Interactive is working on a story that is not completely based on a movie.

Project 007 Release Date

IO Interactive has not shared details about the project 007 release schedule. The studio’s Hitman 3 is set for the January 2021 release, which means the possibility of the next James Bond game’s release in 2021 is low. But there’s still a chance because a James Bond movie titled ‘No Time to Die’ is releasing in 2021. And as per reports, this will be Daniel Craig’s last Bond movie. If the timing coincides, then we can expect Project 007 release date to fall sometime in late 2021.

The forthcoming James Bond game is set to release on all the modern gaming platforms. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. IO Interactive has not confirmed if the game will also be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. But the developer has not completely ruled out the possibility of the game coming to previous generation consoles. Depending on when it arrives, the game could also be released for Nintendo Switch.

What to expect from Project 007 Release

The new James Bond game will be powered by the studio’s Glacier technology. The Glacier is IO Interactive’s proprietary game engine which was first used in Hitman: Codename 47. It was also the first time when the developers used ragdoll physics and inverse kinematics in a video game. The game engine helped the team replace certain static graphics with procedural animation.

Should you be excited? Perhaps, after a long time, we are finally getting close to a decent James Bond game’s release. If IO Interactive decides to keep the spy simulator elements and other brilliantly fun parts of stealth present in the game, then we have solid reasons to remain hopeful that an excellent game is about to grace our consoles at some point in the future.

But there’s something that James Bond fans need to watch carefully is how they see the Hitman series. It’s a two-decade-old video game franchise and long-time fans have seen the treatment Hitman games have received from IO Interactive. The same goes for Bond lovers who were left disappointed after Activision’s several attempts at making a perfect James Bond game.

It’s too early to draw any conclusion about Project 007 as there’s no official information out about the actual gameplay, release date, and storyline other than the press release and a short trailer shared by the developer.

