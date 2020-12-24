You are here: Home Health / 7 Underrated Weight Loss Tips That Actually Work.

7 Underrated Weight Loss Tips That Actually Work.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Weight loss tips are like investment advice – readily available but hard to follow. In this weight loss guide, you will find 7 practical weight loss tips that do not promote any particular diet or a strict workout plan. These simple tips are based on experiences shared by people who successfully lost weight in a healthy way through a realistic approach.

One Step at a Time

Most people, at the beginning of their weight loss journey, start removing all the obstacles at once. They start changing their habits rapidly and then lose all the motivation in a few days or weeks when these sudden changes backfire. In order to effectively lose weight, it’s important to treat the goal as a journey and take small steps. You can start walking more and then move on to the next goal after a few days once that extra mile feels normal. You can add lots of changes, just be mindful about not feeling exhausted. Some activities, to begin with, are running, joining a gym, going hiking every week, avoiding bad calories, or picking a hobby.

Drink Plenty of Water

Almost everybody knows this but only a few stick to the rule of drinking plenty of water for weight loss. Water purifies your body and keeps it hydrated. At the same time, it works as a cleaning agent for your organs. Additionally, the water also makes you feel full which, in fact, is an incredible boon for those worried about their mindless eating habits. If you frequently go careless about eating, drink a glass full of water before eating. Also, increase your water consumption so that you will feel full throughout the day. Remember that you don’t have to stay hungry, do this only to avoid mindless eating.

Big Breakfast

This is one of the most underrated weight loss tips. Wake up early and work out for an hour or two depending on your schedule. Eat a big breakfast followed by a light lunch and then a very light dinner. You can also avoid heavy dinner by replacing full meals with green vegetables and sprouts. The idea is to eat two-third of your daily calories before noon and you will hardly feel hungry at dinner. For dinner, you can take something healthy and light.

Track TDEE

Your Total Daily Energy Expenditure (TDEE) is an estimation of how many calories you burn in a day. You can find online tools to calculate TDEE or you can use this formula based on the Harris-Benedict Principle to calculate your basal metabolic rate (BMR) and then TDEE.

How to calculate BMR:

Male: 66 + (13.7 x weight in kilogram) + (5 x height in centimeter) – (6.8 x your age)

66 + (13.7 x weight in kilogram) + (5 x height in centimeter) – (6.8 x your age) Female: 655 + (9.6 x weight in kilogram) + (1.8 x height in centimeter) – (4.7 x your age)

TDEE depends on your activity levels. Here’s how you can calculate.

TDEE (No Exercise) = 1.2 x BMR

TDEE (Lightly Active) = 1.375 x BMR

TDEE (Moderately Active) = 1.55 x BMR

TDEE (Very Active) = 1.725 x BMR

TDEE (Very Heavy Exercise) = 1.9 x BMR

Ignore the Bad Advice

Except the ones coming from professionals, ignore all the tips and tricks suggested by people who know nothing about weight-loss but think that they are experts. Don’t buy random stuff your friends or family members think will help you lose weight. Listen to people who know your weight loss journey more than the ones that make assumptions based on what they hear.

Buy Smaller Plates

This may not sound like the best weight loss tip, but it works. Replace your bigger plates with smaller ones and use them regularly. You have probably heard about eating small portions for weight loss. This particular change helps you achieve that and leaves a positive psychological impact.

Find a Physical Activity

Losing weight without physical activity is incredibly hard and can significantly hurt your body. Instead of taking diet plans or intermittent fasting to extreme levels, find activities that can keep you physically busy. Choose activities that don’t feel like a chore and can be a part of the routine.

Following these 7 weight-loss tips will help you lose weight without making life-altering changes to your daily routine.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com