Playing World of Warcraft for the First Time: Everything You Need to Know.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Although gaming communities across social media platforms keep declaring it a dead game, World of Warcraft is again rising in terms of popularity just like it did many times in two decades. The Blizzard MMO has a strong fan base that is unshakable. Subscribers come and go but most of them return when expansion packs arrive. This time with Shadowlands, a new expansion pack, World of Warcraft is seeing a sudden spike in interest from experienced players and newcomers as well.

If you are playing World of Warcraft for the first time or taking the free trial, here’s a detailed guide to help you.

With more than 15 years of content, World of Warcraft may seem daunting at the beginning. But thankfully, the developers have made it easier to understand. The guided tour-like experience helps you learn at a faster pace than any other game without killing the excitement about what’s going to happen next.

Character Creation & Leveling

Depending on your purchase/subscription choice, World of Warcraft may give you an initial boost of 50 so you won’t have to spend time leveling your character from 1 to 50. But if this is the first time you’re playing World of Warcraft then it’s highly recommended that you start from scratch and go all the way up.

Picking a side

One of the most important decisions which will determine your gameplay and will have a huge impact on how you play World of Warcraft. Veterans pay a lot of attention to this part, but you’re always free to choose whether you want to fight for the Alliance or the Horde. The Horde nations value freedom and strength but often struggle with anger. The Alliance is bound by traditional values and peace. Choosing the right faction can be overwhelming, but you can always create a character of any group.

Playable Races

Azeroth is a melting pot where people from different lands and races come and live. Players will need to decide which race they want to be a part of because what they choose determines who they will fight against. Each race has some unique traits and players will receive benefits after choosing the race. Blood Elves, for example, can keep the nearby enemies away, while Trolls are experienced killers when facing beasts. Make sure to spend time reading about the traits and unique abilities of these playable races in World of Warcraft.

Explore

When you are ready with a character, explore the vast world designed in World of Warcraft. As a new player, it is really good to explore and pay attention to everything you are offered. Read messages, quest texts, information about skills, and everything you can. With more than a decade of content and improvements, the story of World of Warcraft is deep and rich in information. If you just quickly pass everything and don’t take time to understand how certain skills work, you may regret it later as the game can become more challenging and confusing.

Without learning about the world, you may eventually lose interest in the game. In the beginning, you will have to clear levels, and then you will reach a point where you will be able to play the expansion called Battle for Azeroth. From there, it takes some more levels to reach level 50. The latest expansion Shadowlands can be accessed then through the final 10 levels.

You can always enjoy world of Warcraft alone but it is recommended that you spend time being social. The game is built on the core idea of massively multiplayer online role-playing elements and fellow players can be found literally everywhere in the game. So, any opportunity to socialize and bond with people will help you in the long run and keep you busy. You can join events, forum, and can also actively spend time in recruitment activities.

