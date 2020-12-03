You are here: Home Health / Choosing the Best Fitness Tracker for Cycling.

(ThyBlackMan.com) For better tracking of ride distance, pace, and other metrics, fitness trackers for cycling are as useful as bike computers. However, if you would like to track multiple activities and include data about sleep, training, and recovery, choosing a fitness tracker is the way to go.

As an experienced cyclist, you might be using a chest strap and a handlebar-mounted GPS computer constantly sending you updates about your heart rate, speed, and routes. But the hardware systems attached to your bike are not always convenient and that’s why you need a fitness tracker for cycling.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar tops this list of best fitness trackers for cycling for several reasons. It blends over 30 fitness activities with life so beautifully that users won’t need anything else to track their activities. Available in two sizes weighing significantly less than other fitness trackers for cyclists. Garmin’s Fenix 6X Pro Solar has five physical buttons and each of them has a shortcut assigned which can be activated with a long press. The scratch-resistant display is bright enough to allow users to see different stats.

What makes Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar the best fitness tracker for cycling is the fact that it tracks more than 30 activities. The on-screen animations make it easier to learn how to do something and get better at it. If you do more than just cycling, this is the best device for you. Garmin’s Power Glass Solar Lens lets you enjoy indoor activities and outdoor adventures without having to worry about battery life. It comes at an additional cost, and the watch itself is expensive. But if you want the best fitness tracker for cycling, the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is the answer.

Garmin Forerunner 945

The interface of the Garmin Forerunner 945 offers a lot of information. iFor basic usage, it has weather information, activity alerts, music, and a myriad of statistical details about your rides. The wearable tracks your VO2 max and makes calculated adjustments depending on the altitude and heat. The data shows when you’re training productively and when you’re going above and beyond the limits.

The feedback system allows you to see how you are responding to workouts. The recovery time feature predicts when your body will be ready for the next challenge so that you can maximize your performance while keeping things balanced. Features like training history and in-depth statistics present in the system make Garmin Forerunner 945 one of the best fitness tracking smartwatches for cycling.

Polar Vantage V

The Polar Vantage V is perhaps the best fitness tracker if you’re someone who expects more accurate and reliable activity data. While the price is higher than many other fitness trackers, the fact is that most trackers are either a year old or have old hardware. Additionally, most of the features which you find in Polar Vantage V don’t even exist in smartwatches available from rivals in the same price range.

In terms of fitness tracking, the Polar Vantage V features more than 100 pre-set programs to choose from. For cycling, the smartwatch will give you training load data and route information. Pairing it with other devices developed specifically for cycling, the Polar Vantage V gives you more information such as pedaling rate and aerodynamic drag.

Fitbit Charge 4

Fitbit Charge 4 has earned so much positive feedback from the cycling community. The company’s Ionic is also a good tracker for starters, the GPS system and other features of the Charge 4 make those shortcomings disappear. The in-built tracking system collects and offers data about the pace and distance covered during rides. The workout map shows changes in heart rate and alerts you when you reach target heart rate zones. The 24/7 heart rate monitoring is a good feature to see more data about the resting heart and calories as well.

With more than 20 goal-based activity modes, the device is good for other adventures and indoor exercises. Since it’s also water-resistant, you can wear it when swimming or taking shower.

Apple Watch Series 5

The major change in the Apple Watch Series 5 is the always-on display. This is especially great when you’re riding and you can just look at your watch and can see your stats without having to touch the watch or twist your wrist. The Apple Watch Series 5 offers highly accurate heart rate monitoring. The watch also alerts users when their heart rate goes abnormally low or high. Apple’s reliable software support and quality assurance make the Watch Series 5 one of the best fitness trackers for cycling.

Conclusion

In the end, it all depends on what type of cyclist you are. If you ride less, you can get a smartwatch like the Apple Watch which will be a great tool. You can also choose a low-cost option if the wearable comes with GPS and the basic sensors. Apps like Strava can help you get the most out of your purchase. If you go on longer rides, need a dedicated fitness tracker that lets you do more, you can get a fully-featured fitness tracker.

