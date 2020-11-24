5 Coolest New Smartwatches To Buy Right Now.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Finding the best smartwatch for your wrist isn’t easy, especially when mixed reviews are available everywhere. It gets more complicated with new smartwatches. We all have been there – you like a smartwatch and then you see another one with some different or better specifications. Sometimes it feels like compromising on a few features but sticking to your favorite smartwatch brand and sometimes you just want to get the best for the money you spend.

After analyzing all the cool new smartwatches released in 2020 so far, here are the 5 best smartwatches for your wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung has recently announced its new Galaxy Watch 3 which succeeds in 2018’s Galaxy Watch. It’s a new addition in Samsung’s current lineup accompanied by the Galaxy Watch Active and Active 2. The price of the watch starts at $399.99. The watch looks similar to its predecessor but is 15 percent lighter and 14 percent thinner. The larger variant now sports a 1.4-inch screen. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch comes in two variants and is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes each supporting Bluetooth and LTE depending on the model you choose. If you have an Android phone, there’s no better smartwatch than the new Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Apple Watch Series 5

The only thing that goes against the Apple Watch is that it’s nearly useless if you don’t have an iPhone. Although the watch is not platform-independent, the good news for iPhone users is that they can’t go wrong if they have set their mood for the Apple Watch Series 5. Just like its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 5 offers seamless integration and has the same notification and fitness tracking features. Though there are some standout features that make it worth spending extra money on. With in-built ECG features, improved battery, and better visual quality, the Apple Watch Series 5 is better than all the other smartwatches Apple has on sale.

Garmin Vivoactive 4

If you’re looking for a smart fitness tracker that can perform really well with feature-rich tracking capabilities and smartwatch functionalities, Garmin’s Vivoactive 4 smartwatch should be your top priority. It’s a clever amalgamation of stylish design and an enhanced software system that brings more than 20 preloaded apps. For $349.99, you get GPS tracking, music storage, excellent build quality, many workout animations, yoga metrics, respiration metrics, pulse readings, and heart rate monitoring.

Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa 2 is the best smartwatch in the Fitbit portfolio you can buy. For those looking for a fitness tracker and smartwatch hybrid that can do more than just step tracking, the Versa 2 is the right choice. The good thing about this smartwatch is that it works with Android and iOS platforms. The smartwatch also brings Alexa on board. One thing that goes against the watch is the lack of an in-built GPS system which means you will need to carry your smartphone if you wish to track your running distance and routes.

Fossil Gen 5

Google Wear OS watches make a great Android companion and if that’s where your heart is, then the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch is the best for your wrist. With 3 ATM water resistance, stylish design complemented by stainless-steel make, it’s the watch you can easily rely on for at least 3 years. The battery life is good and performance is decent when compared with the other smartwatches in the same range. There are customizable battery modes in the watch so you can easily have it last one day after a full charge. Overall, the smartwatch covers all the basics and is a smart choice for anyone looking for a stylish watch considering it as a long term investment.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com