Need a Cheap Laptop? These are the Best in Budget.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There’s no specific rule to determine what is called an affordable or cheap laptop. For some people, a laptop can be cheap if it is under $1000 and meets their needs. Others might find paying more than $500 for a laptop too much. In this article, we are listing cheap laptops that are good in terms of performance and can be purchased under $600. Depending on the final configuration that you choose, the price may go up, but overall, the budget laptops listed below are good for different needs.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with 10th Generation Intel i5-1035G1 processor can be your perfect study and business laptop. It comes with 8GB of RAM which is sufficient to run programs of all kinds and supports up to 1TB of HDD storage with 128 GB PCIe SSD. While other features including a 15.6-inch display, Bluetooth 5.0, integrated Intel UHD graphics, webcam, shutter, and touchscreen may look common, the processing power makes it a solid deal for anyone looking for a cheap laptop under $500.

HP Pavilion x360

Available in 14-inch and 15.6-inch display sizes, the HP Pavilion x360 is a good cheap laptop that can be configured with 10th generation Intel Core processors ranging from i3 to i7. The laptop comes with a multitouch display, and it can also be customized to accommodate 8GB to 16GB of RAM and supports both HDD and SSD. The laptop sports a new hourglass shape and 360-degree hinges make it an ideal deal for those looking for a cheap 2-in-1 laptop.

ASUS VivoBook S14

The Asus VivoBook S14 is a versatile laptop packed with features and comes in a design that wouldn’t look out of place in a business meeting or a classroom. The laptop can be configured with 8GB/16GB of RAM and Intel Core i5/i7 processor. With sufficient processing power, the laptop can stand up to most business and everyday tasks. The good thing is it sports a beautiful display featuring an 85% screen-to-body ratio and dedicated 2GB of graphics memory. Overall, it’s a good budget laptop.

Acer Swift 3

A good laptop that is listed pretty much everywhere if you check any list featuring budget laptops. The Acer Swift 3 runs 10th generation Intel Core processor coupled with integrated graphics. The laptop has a fingerprint reader, sophisticated and classy design, and is generous when it comes to offering ports for connectivity. It has everything budget laptop shoppers look for. The full HD IPS panel of 14-inch offers sharp pictures and its battery lasts for around 8 hours. With 8GB of RAM, an i7 processor, and a 256GB SSD, you can buy Acer Swift 3 for under $600.

Acer Aspire 5

Not many laptops allow you to pick a processor from more than one brand for the same variant. The Acer Aspire 5 does that. You can configure this laptop with either an Intel processor or an AMD chip. The 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 5 puts more of its focus on internal hardware components and not the high-end metal design or shiny screen. It comes in a plastic shell and sports a metal sheet – an attempt to add more class to its design.

Dell Inspiron 14

The Dell Inspiron 14 7000 has everything a laptop can do to create a fine balance between productivity and budget. A beautiful Windows 10 laptop with a 14-inch display that’s large enough to help you accomplish tasks of all kinds. The base model comes with 256GB of SSD storage and can be upgraded as well. You can configure this laptop with an Intel i5 or i7 processor. If you choose to go for the latter, you can increase the storage capacity to 512GB. The non-touch variant weighs 2.41 lb, while the Dell Inspiron 14 7000 with touchscreen display weighs 2.66 lb.

Microsoft Surface Go 2

You can use the Surface Go 2 like a laptop and a tablet. The second iteration looks similar to Apple’s iPad Pro. It has smaller bezels while the dimensions have been retained. A slightly larger display offers an additional 0.5-inch screen space. By trimming down the edges, Microsoft has given the Surface Go 2 a better, sleeker look. The Surface Go 2 is a perfect laptop-tablet hybrid capable of performing everyday tasks and is also good for media consumption. If you’re looking for a cheap laptop that’s lightweight and can be used as a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Go 2 ticks all your boxes.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com