7 Secrets to Choosing the Right Gift for Any Occasion.

(ThyBlackMan.com) A better strategy for the best gifts for any occasion is to buy practical presents. Something that has value added to it and lasts. One of the biggest mistakes people make when picking gifts is they think that giving flashy things and more makes people happier and feel better. Here are seven gifting hacks you can use to choose the right gift for any occasion.

Focus on value but set a budget

One of the most important gift-giving hacks that must be followed is this – focus on value and the price. Many gif givers, when it comes to finding something valuable, often go beyond their budget to get something. Their impulsive nature kicks in and manipulates their buying decision. It’s good that you want the recipient to feel good, but it is equally important to only check things that you can afford. It will not only save you time, but you will also be able to make a better choice.

Reread those conversations

If you’re choosing a gift for someone you are also in touch with through a messaging app, check your old conversations to find some clues. You can search for certain key phrases like “I wish,” “I need,” and “I want” to see if there’s something that they have expressed interest in. If you’re lucky, you will find some links to certain things they want and which you can give them. There are chances that you may come across mentions of general problems that a gift can solve.

Don’t ignore your taste

Have you ever heard the person admiring your choices? If so, there are chances that they might like something that’s already in your wishlist. If there’s something which you want for yourself and strongly feel that the recipient will love it, don’t hesitate in picking that item. Remember if they ever told you that they like something you have. It can help you understand their taste better and you can pick something according to that.

Ask the giftee

If you really, truly don’t know what you should buy, ask the giftee. Just tell them that you want them to get something they really like not what you personally like. Remember that most of the people in such situations will say that they don’t need anything, so it depends on how you convey this thought to them. Choose the right words and say that you want them to have everything they have ever wanted in life, but at the same time, you want them to have something more and that’s why you need their help in picking a gift for them since you want the gift to be valuable.

Don’t overthink

If you already have an idea about what they actually want, get them what they want if you can. Do not try to change it in any way. It’s true that as a gift-giver, you want to show how thoughtful you are as you pick the gift for the person, but in reality, this is not going to help you. When a giftee clearly tells you what they want from you, give it to them. It won’t make you look less thoughtful, in fact, the giftee will love it.

Personalize the gift

Most people can tell you about one place or one incident they have some of the sweetest memories about. If you can collect something related to that place, maybe some photographs or videos, you can get the best picture painted. Try coming up with more such ideas about their interests so that you can discover a lot more about their personality as well as the choice of gift items you can consider buying or making for them.

A local delicacy

Food is one of the best gifts you can give. It never disappoints anyone if the taste is delicious. The key is to not bring something common that people keep cooking or buying frequently. Chocolate boxes and assorted sweet boxes are common and instead of getting them, buy something unique – a local delicacy maybe. And if you and the giftee are in the same city and find the local food very common, try finding something unique from some other place. Something that’s delightfully different and at the same time can be an exciting gift.

