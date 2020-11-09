Misc. / You are here: Home Education / NETC Brings Home Multiple NCMPR Silver Medallions.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) awarded the marketing department at Northeastern Technical College (NETC) three Silver Medallion Awards. NCMPR Medallion Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design and communication at community and technical colleges. The regional competition is exclusive to marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges.

NETC was awarded a Silver Medallion in the video short category for its music video, “It’s FASFA Time Pell Yeah.” NETC’s 50th Anniversary commemorative window display, located downtown Cheraw, received a Silver Medallion in the Interior Signage/Display category. NETC’s strategic placement of a QR code in a slick folder earned them a silver medallion in the Print category.

“This was my first time submitting for a Medallion Award, and I am excited our department placed in multiple categories,” said David Spencer, NETC Public Relations Specialist. “We strive to be innovative in our marketing approach, and the recognition motivates us to push ourselves creatively.”

NCMPR presented the awards virtually and streamed the ceremony on Facebook.

NCMPR is the leading professional development organization for two-year college communicators. Organized into seven districts, NCMPR provides regional and national conferences, webinars, relevant information on emerging marketing and PR trends, and connections to a network of more than 1,700 colleagues across the country.

NETC is a part of NCMPR District 2 with other community colleges in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, and The Bahamas.

Northeastern Technical College prepares the workforce of Chesterfield, Marlboro, and Dillon counties through education and training. For more information about NETC’s Marketing and communication efforts, call (800) 921-7399 or visit www.netc.edu.