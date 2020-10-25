Whoop Strap 3.0 Features, Specs, Price, and Everything You Need to Know.

(ThyBlackMan.com) For people who enjoy jogging, cycling, or even playing sports, the Whoop 3.0 Fitness Tracker makes it easy for them to track their fitness levels and get them motivated. Now available in a subscription of $30 per month, it’s a steal deal.

What is Whoop Strap 3.0?

Its compact, rubberized case can be easily attached to clothing, gym equipment, and it’s waterproof. It’s capable of tracking your daily activities, steps, sleep, calories burned, distance covered, and provides you with limited push notifications, unlike other fitness trackers. It also helps you perform a workout using your choice of intensity levels.

Whoop Strap 3.0 specifications

Aside from its minimalist design, the device comes with a battery that lasts up to five days on a single charge. The Whoop Strap 3.0 also supports Bluetooth Low Energy which is useful for connectivity between the strap and apps, devices, and gym equipment. You can use the device while you sleep and it will automatically track your sleep cycle and suggest information and give feedback based on the quality of sleep.

Options are very far from limited in the market for fitness trackers and wearables. But with wellness coaches and athletes, the Whoop Strap 3.0 stands out because of its credibility. That’s probably because the Whoop Strap 3.0 offers such in-depth fitness indicative metrics such as heart rate variability (HRV), a feature that only a few wearable devices are offering at present.

The wearable ditches the display and is only designed to be used as an extension of its companion device by giving you notifications. The design of the strap is sleek and its straightforward elastic bands can be changed. The Whoop Strap 3.0 is water-resistant, which means you can wear it in the shower or swimming. The strap doesn’t take much time to get dried.

Price

You don’t have to spend a ton of cash to get a well-designed fitness tracker. The burdensome $500 launch price had to be replaced with something more lucrative. Whoop played well and launched a subscription model. So, now customers can get the tracker for ‘free’ if they promise to pay $30 a month for the next six months or a $288 upfront payment for 12 months.

All that said, Whoop Strap 3.0 isn’t the perfect fitness tracker. It can help you do a lot more and with the HRV feature, which is still not available in many of the devices, you can get more actionable data. But all the unique information and tracking data the wearable offers are specific to users who know how to make it work for them.

Whoop Strap 3.0 features

As with any fitness tracker, the insights you get don’t make any sense especially if you’re not training for any specific goal. Also, you will need to keep the device connected with the app to get this data. With a subscription model, Whoop Strap 3.0 has already broken the one-time payment model, but paying a monthly fee is more like a commitment for those who either don’t wish to pay $500 or more for a fitness tracker or are a novice.

The company aggressively promotes three key features of the fitness band. Strain Coach – a digital tool that recommends activity based on your cardiovascular strain. With the help of HRV readings, it suggests whether you should push harder or should stop and relax. Another interesting feature is Whoop Live that lets users not only create image-based statistics for social media sharing but it now also helps them create real-time videos of their activities and statistics.

Interestingly, Whoop Strap 3.0 supports a feature called heart rate broadcast allowing you to see your heart rate live on a device or app that supports the BLE heart rate profile. This is good for people using the device with a treadmill or other smart gym equipment.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com